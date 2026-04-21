Vedanta Trades At ₹772, Near ₹795 Record High; May 1 Set As Demerger Record Date, April 29 Cutoff For Eligibility

Stock Movement After Demerger Update |

Mumbai: Vedanta shares saw strong interest after the company announced key details of its demerger plan. The stock touched a record high of Rs 795 during the session but later traded at Rs 772.10, up 0.14 percent for the day.

The rise in stock price reflects investor optimism about the restructuring, which is expected to unlock value and improve transparency across business segments.

Record Date and Investor Eligibility

The company has fixed May 1, 2026, as the record date to determine which shareholders will receive shares in the newly demerged entities.

Since May 1 is a market holiday, April 29 will be the last trading day to buy shares and qualify. Investors holding shares in their demat accounts by this date will be eligible for the benefits.

Demerger Structure Explained

Under the plan, Vedanta will split its businesses into five separate listed entities. These include:

- Vedanta Aluminium

- Vedanta Oil & Gas

- Vedanta Power

- Vedanta Steel and Ferrous Materials

- Vedanta Ltd (existing company)

The demerger follows a 1:1 ratio. This means for every one share held, investors will receive one share in each of the four new companies.

What the Company Said?

According to the company’s exchange filing, the board approved May 1, 2026, as the effective date for the scheme. The decision is part of its ongoing reorganisation process aimed at improving operational focus.

The company also confirmed that different verticals will issue shares directly to shareholders as part of the restructuring.

Why This Demerger Matters?

The main aim of the demerger is to unlock value from individual business segments. Analysts believe the aluminium and zinc businesses could attract higher investor interest due to their strong global demand and profitability.

The move will also allow each vertical to operate independently, improve efficiency, and provide clearer financial visibility.

Read Also Vedanta Plans To Raise Rs 3,000 Crore Via Bond Sale Ahead Of Demerger

Timeline and Pending Approvals

Vedanta has extended the deadline for completing the demerger to June 30, 2026, as some regulatory approvals are still pending. The company had earlier revised timelines multiple times.

Overall, the restructuring is seen as a major step that could benefit shareholders in the long term.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Stock market investments are subject to risks. Investors should consult financial advisors before making any investment decisions.