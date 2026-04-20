Vedanta Limited Approves Demerger Scheme Effective May 1, Sets Record Date For Shareholder Entitlements

Vedanta Limited has approved the effectiveness of its long-awaited demerger scheme from May 1, 2026 |

Mumbai: Vedanta is moving ahead with its restructuring plan, giving investors clarity on timelines and how the breakup will translate into actual shareholdings.

Demerger takes effect

Vedanta’s board cleared May 1, 2026, as both the effective and record date for its composite scheme, marking a key milestone in its reorganisation. Shareholders as of this date will be entitled to receive equity in four newly carved-out businesses. The structure effectively mirrors a one-to-one share allotment across all resulting entities, simplifying the transition for investors.

Share swap details

Each shareholder will receive one equity share of Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited, Malco Energy Limited, and Vedanta Iron and Steel Limited for every one share held in Vedanta. In addition, Talwandi Sabo Power Limited will issue one share with a face value of INR 10 for each Vedanta share of INR 1. This uniform allocation signals an effort to maintain proportional ownership across verticals.

Restructuring drivers

The move is part of Vedanta’s broader plan to unlock value by separating diverse business verticals into focused entities. The restructuring also includes transferring non-convertible debentures tied to the aluminium business to Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited. Management has aligned timelines and structure across subsidiaries, indicating a coordinated push to streamline operations and improve capital allocation.

Strategic realignment ahead

As part of the overhaul, Talwandi Sabo Power Limited and Malco Energy Limited will be renamed Vedanta Power Limited and Vedanta Oil and Gas Limited, respectively. Additionally, Vedanta will transfer its stake in Bharat Aluminium Company Limited, which contributed ₹15,909 crores in turnover and 39 percent of net worth, to its aluminium arm ahead of the split.

Vedanta’s restructuring signals a decisive shift toward creating independent, sector-focused businesses, with May 1 set to mark the formal start of this new corporate structure.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Readers should consult financial advisors before making decisions based on corporate announcements or restructuring developments.