Vedanta Mega Demerger Begins, Company Set To Split Into 5 Units — What It Means For Investors & Why It Could Unlock Big Value

Vedanta plans to split into five companies to improve growth, reduce debt, and unlock value. |

Mumbai: Vedanta Limited is set to undergo a major transformation by splitting into five separate listed companies. This demerger is expected to take effect as early as next month. Chairman Anil Agarwal said the move will help reduce debt and allow each business to grow faster.

The plan was earlier approved by the National Company Law Tribunal in December 2025.

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Five Separate Companies

After the demerger:

- Vedanta Limited will handle base metals

- Vedanta Aluminium

- Talwandi Sabo Power

- Vedanta Steel and Iron

- Malco Energy

Each company will operate independently and focus on its own sector.

Market Value and Ownership

According to Agarwal, the combined market value of these five companies could exceed the current $27 billion valuation. A private holding company controlled by him will own nearly half of each new entity.

What It Means for Investors

Existing shareholders of Vedanta will receive shares in all five companies. This means one share could turn into multiple holdings across different businesses.

This structure is expected to:

- Unlock hidden value

- Improve business focus

- Support faster growth

- Help reduce debt

Listing Timeline

Vedanta’s CFO Ajay Goel earlier said the new companies could be listed on Indian stock exchanges by mid-May. The demerger plan was first announced in 2023 and faced initial regulatory concerns, but has now moved forward.

Market Impact

Vedanta’s stock has already seen gains over the past year due to demerger expectations. Investors are now closely watching how the listing of new entities will impact returns.

Overall, this move is seen as a strategic step to strengthen the company and create long-term value for shareholders.