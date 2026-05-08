Kalyan Jewellers India Q4 Profit Jumps 118% To ₹409 Crore, Revenue Surges 66% In FY26

For the full financial year FY26, Kalyan Jewellers reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 35,742.9 crore compared with Rupees 25,045.1 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: Kalyan Jewellers India Limited reported a 118 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 409.5 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, driven by strong sales growth and operational expansion across domestic and international markets. Revenue from operations rose 66 percent to Rupees 10,274.9 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 6,181.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, profit remained broadly stable compared with Rupees 416.3 crore reported in Q3 FY26.

Revenue momentum remains strong across operations

The jewellery retailer posted total income of Rupees 10,343.4 crore in Q4 FY26 against Rupees 6,222.4 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting robust demand during the festive and wedding season. Total expenses increased to Rupees 9,782.3 crore from Rupees 5,971.8 crore a year earlier, largely due to higher purchases of stock-in-trade and inventory movements linked to sales growth. Profit before tax more than doubled to Rupees 538.8 crore from Rupees 250.6 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Employee benefit expenses stood at Rupees 265.7 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rupees 203.5 crore in Q4 FY25, while finance costs rose to Rupees 130 crore from Rupees 96.3 crore. Other expenses increased to Rupees 320.5 crore from Rupees 247.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, consolidated revenue remained stable compared with Rupees 10,321.1 crore reported in Q3 FY26.

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Exceptional item impacts quarterly profitability

The company recognised an exceptional charge of Rupees 41.5 crore during FY26 related to the implementation of India’s new Labour Codes framework. The one-time increase in employee benefit provisions was recorded immediately in the statement of profit and loss in accordance with Ind AS 19 requirements. Despite this, annual profitability improved sharply during the year.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rupees 2.50 per equity share of face value Rupees 10 each for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting. Earnings per share for Q4 FY26 rose to Rupees 3.97 from Rupees 1.82 in Q4 FY25.

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FY26 performance strengthens sharply

For the full financial year FY26, Kalyan Jewellers reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 35,742.9 crore compared with Rupees 25,045.1 crore in FY25. Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to Rupees 1,350.4 crore from Rupees 714.8 crore a year earlier. Total comprehensive income for FY26 stood at Rupees 1,675.9 crore. The company’s consolidated reserves increased to Rupees 5,275.9 crore as of March 31, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based solely on audited financial disclosures by the company and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell securities.