Kalyan Jewellers Reports 64% Q4 Revenue Growth Driven By Strong India Demand In FY2026

Kalyan Jewellers India Limited reported a strong financial performance for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, posting consolidated revenue growth of approximately 64 percent year-on-year. |

Mumbai: Jewellery demand remained resilient despite volatile gold prices, helping Kalyan Jewellers close FY2026 on a high note with strong growth across India and overseas markets.

Kalyan Jewellers’ India operations led the growth momentum, delivering revenue growth exceeding 65 percent in Q4 compared to the same period last year. The company attributed this to strong same-store-sales growth of over 45 percent across key markets. Wedding purchases and discretionary spending stayed firm despite fluctuating gold prices, indicating sustained consumer confidence. For the full financial year, the India segment recorded approximately 43 percent revenue growth.

International operations also contributed meaningfully, posting about 45 percent revenue growth in Q4. The Middle East market grew around 39 percent, although geopolitical tensions affected customer footfalls during early March. However, strong Ramadan sales in the final days of the month helped offset the slowdown. Overall, international markets accounted for approximately 11 percent of consolidated revenue for the quarter and delivered 33 percent growth for the full year.

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The company’s digital-first jewellery platform, Candere, emerged as a key growth driver, recording over 360 percent revenue growth during the quarter. On an annual basis, Candere grew approximately 160 percent, reflecting increasing consumer adoption of online jewellery purchases. The company also expanded its physical presence by launching 14 Candere showrooms alongside 28 new Kalyan showrooms in India during the quarter, despite some delays due to supply disruptions.

Kalyan Jewellers ended the fiscal year with 507 showrooms globally, including 342 in India and 124 under Candere. The company indicated that the new financial year has begun positively, with strong footfalls and encouraging advance collections for upcoming events like Akshaya Tritiya and the wedding season. Management remains optimistic about sustaining growth momentum across markets.

Kalyan Jewellers’ performance highlights a combination of strong domestic demand, digital expansion, and resilient international operations, positioning the company for continued growth in FY2027.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s exchange filing and may contain forward-looking statements subject to audit confirmation and market risks.