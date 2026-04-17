Kalyan Jewellers Stock Falls 3.57% To ₹424.60, Board To Meet On May 8 For Q4 FY26 Results & Final Dividend

Kalyan Jewellers Stock Falls 3.57 percent To Rs 424.60. |

Mumbai: Kalyan Jewellers shares declined 3.57 percent to Rs 424.60 during the day. The stock opened at Rs 441.00, touched a high of Rs 444.40, and fell to a low of Rs 415.25. The previous close stood at Rs 440.30, showing some selling pressure despite strong business updates.

Board Meeting Announcement

The company has scheduled a board meeting on May 8. In this meeting, it will consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated results for Q4 and the full financial year FY2026. The board may also recommend a final dividend for FY26.

Strong Q4 Business Performance

Kalyan Jewellers reported a strong 64 percent growth in consolidated revenue during the fourth quarter of FY26. This growth was mainly driven by strong demand for wedding jewellery and discretionary spending, even as gold prices remained volatile.

Solid Annual Growth

For the full year FY2026, the company reported around 42 percent growth in consolidated revenue. This reflects steady demand and strong performance across markets, helping the company maintain growth momentum.

Read Also Kalyan Jewellers Reports 64% Q4 Revenue Growth Driven By Strong India Demand In FY2026

Strong Q3 Profit Growth

In the third quarter, net profit surged 90.36 percent to Rs 416.29 crore, compared to Rs 218.68 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations also increased 42.11 percent to Rs 10,343.41 crore, showing strong financial performance.

International Business Expands

The company’s international operations also performed well. Revenue grew 38 percent to Rs 1,164 crore, while profit rose 64 percent to Rs 12 crore. This shows the company’s growing presence in global markets.

Read Also PC Jeweller Revenue Jumps 32 Per Cent In Q4, 49 Pc In FY26 Amid Strong Demand And Rising Gold Prices

What Is Driving Growth?

The strong growth is supported by high demand in the wedding segment, better consumer spending, and expansion in international markets. These factors are helping the company maintain strong business momentum.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Stock market investments carry risks. Readers should consult financial advisors before making decisions based on company announcements or market movements.