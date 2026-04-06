PC Jeweller Revenue Jumps 32 Per Cent In Q4, 49 Pc In FY26 Amid Strong Demand And Rising Gold Prices

PC Jeweller reports strong revenue growth driven by demand and rising gold prices in FY26 | Representational Image

New Delhi, Apr 6: PC Jeweller Ltd on Monday said its standalone revenue grew 32 per cent annually during the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year ended March 2026. In its quarterly update through a regulatory filing, the company informed that it concluded the fourth quarter of the 2025–26 fiscal with a standalone revenue growth of about 32 per cent YoY (year-on-year).

The company did not give any reason, but surging gold prices amid geopolitical uncertainties may have boosted the revenue.

"Consistent performance across all quarters has contributed to FY2026 emerging as a very positive year with a revenue growth of approximately 49 per cent YoY, marking meaningful progress in the company's ongoing turnaround journey," the filing said.

During the 2024–25 fiscal year, the company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,243.25 crore.

Debt reduction and financial strategy

PC Jeweller said the company remains committed to its target of achieving a debt-free status in the near future.

During the last quarter, the company further reduced its outstanding debt of banks by about 23 per cent under the terms of the Joint Settlement Agreement.

Expansion into mining operations

The company's subsidiary has incorporated PCJ Mining SARL in the Republic of Chad to undertake the extraction of precious metal ores.

"This strategic initiative provides the Group with an opportunity to explore mining operations and possibly establish vertical integration across its value chain," the filing said.

Outlook and retail expansion plans

About the outlook, PC Jeweller said the company is looking forward to the upcoming summer wedding season and the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya in the first quarter of 2026–27, and is committed to strategically expanding its retail footprint to reach a broader customer base and enhance market presence.

During the last quarter, PC Jeweller said it executed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Skill Development Corporation to act as an industry/franchise partner for the gems and jewellery sector.

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Under this initiative, the company aims to facilitate the development and onboarding of up to 2 lakh micro entrepreneurs across India over five years under its brand.

Company profile

PC Jeweller is one of the leading jewellery firms in the country. It has around 50 physical stores across 12 states.

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