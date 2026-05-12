Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Q4 Profit Rises 59% To ₹17 Crore, Revenue Climbs 23%

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Mumbai: Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd reported a 59 percent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹17.0 crore in Q4 FY26, supported by higher revenue and improved operating performance. Revenue from operations increased to ₹248.9 crore during the March quarter compared with ₹203.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, revenue moderated from ₹269.3 crore in Q3 FY26, while profit remained largely stable against ₹16.9 crore reported in the preceding quarter.

The stainless steel engineering products manufacturer posted total revenue of ₹256.3 crore for the quarter against ₹204.7 crore a year earlier. Total expenses rose to ₹235.5 crore from ₹192.9 crore in Q4 FY25 due to higher raw material and operating costs. Cost of materials consumed stood at ₹196.2 crore compared with ₹188.3 crore in the year-ago quarter, while employee benefit expenses increased to ₹3.6 crore from ₹2.0 crore. Profit before tax rose sharply to ₹20.7 crore from ₹11.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Sequentially, Ratnaveer’s operating performance remained resilient despite softer revenue. Profit before tax increased 21 percent from ₹17.2 crore in Q3 FY26, aided by lower inventory-related adjustments and improved cost control. Other income rose significantly to ₹7.3 crore from ₹0.02 crore in the previous quarter. Earnings per share for the quarter stood at ₹2.94 against ₹3.11 in Q3 FY26 and ₹2.13 in Q4 FY25. Domestic operations contributed ₹239.1 crore to quarterly segment revenue, while overseas business contributed ₹9.9 crore.

For FY26, Ratnaveer Precision Engineering reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹1,068.7 crore, up nearly 20 percent from ₹891.9 crore in FY25. Annual net profit rose 37 percent to ₹64.3 crore compared with ₹46.8 crore in the previous financial year. During the quarter, the company also approved allotment of 34.31 lakh equity shares to promoter group entities upon conversion of warrants at an issue price of ₹159.25 per share, raising nearly ₹41 crore.

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering’s FY26 results reflect continued growth in domestic stainless steel operations and capital expansion activities. This summary is based on audited financial disclosures and is not investment advice.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the company’s regulatory filing for Q4 FY26. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation.