Nazara Technologies Q4 Profit Jumps Over 300% To ₹55.7 Crore Despite Revenue Decline | X

Mumbai: Nazara Technologies Limited reported a more than threefold rise in consolidated net profit to ₹55.7 crore in Q4 FY26, even as revenue from operations declined 24 percent year-on-year to ₹397.8 crore. The gaming and esports company posted strong profitability improvement against ₹13.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year and ₹8.8 crore in Q3 FY26. Revenue moderated sequentially from ₹406.0 crore in Q3 FY26, while lower operating expenses and higher other income supported earnings growth.

Total income during the March quarter stood at ₹448.5 crore compared with ₹538.9 crore in Q4 FY25. Total expenses declined sharply to ₹375.5 crore from ₹527.7 crore a year ago. Content, event and web series costs reduced to ₹64.8 crore from ₹125.4 crore, while platform fees and commission expenses declined to ₹37.2 crore from ₹79.9 crore. Employee benefit expenses stood at ₹69.9 crore against ₹79.9 crore in the year-ago quarter. Profit before exceptional items and tax rose to ₹73.0 crore from ₹11.2 crore.

Sequentially, profitability improved significantly as total expenses fell nearly 7 percent from ₹402.3 crore in Q3 FY26. Other income surged to ₹50.7 crore from ₹11.3 crore in the preceding quarter. Earnings per share increased to ₹1.27 from ₹0.27 in Q3 FY26. Nazara also recognised the impact of regulatory changes during the year, including a ₹914.7 crore impairment on investment in associate Moonshine Technology following the enactment of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025. The company additionally recorded employee benefit provisions linked to implementation of new labour codes.

For FY26, Nazara’s consolidated revenue from operations rose 13 percent to ₹1,829.0 crore from ₹1,623.9 crore in FY25. Net profit increased to ₹81.9 crore compared with ₹51.0 crore in the previous financial year. Segmentally, gaming revenue grew strongly to ₹1,072.2 crore during FY26, while esports revenue moderated to ₹307.4 crore. The company continued expanding its gaming portfolio and international operations during the year through multiple subsidiaries and associate structures.

Nazara Technologies’ FY26 audited results include material regulatory disclosures related to online gaming and GST matters. This summary is based on audited filings and is not investment advice.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the company’s regulatory filing for Q4 FY26. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation.