Pfizer Q4 Profit Falls 40% To ₹199.8 Crore Despite Revenue Growth, Declares ₹75 Dividend |

Mumbai: Pfizer Limited reported a 40 percent year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹199.8 crore in Q4 FY26, impacted by a high base created by exceptional gains in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 6 percent to ₹629.2 crore during the March quarter from ₹591.9 crore a year earlier, though it declined sequentially from ₹645.0 crore in Q3 FY26. The pharmaceutical company’s quarterly performance reflected steady operational demand alongside the impact of exceptional adjustments booked during the year.

Total income for the quarter increased to ₹670.0 crore from ₹636.5 crore in Q4 FY25, while total expenses rose to ₹410.2 crore compared with ₹383.5 crore a year ago. Employee benefits expense stood at ₹77.2 crore against ₹82.9 crore in the corresponding quarter, while purchases of stock-in-trade declined to ₹117.7 crore from ₹139.5 crore. Profit before exceptional items and tax improved marginally to ₹259.8 crore from ₹253.0 crore last year. However, net profit dropped sharply due to the absence of large exceptional gains recorded in FY25.

Sequentially, net profit rose 41 percent from ₹141.8 crore in Q3 FY26, aided by lower exceptional charges and reduced expenses. Earnings per share improved to ₹43.68 from ₹31.01 in the preceding quarter. During FY26, Pfizer booked exceptional charges of ₹49.2 crore, including personnel separation costs linked to its supply and marketing agreement with Cipla Limited covering brands such as Corex Dx, Corex LS, Dolonex and Neksium. The company also recognised additional employee benefit provisions following implementation assessments related to the new labour codes.

For FY26, revenue from operations increased 10 percent to ₹2,519.7 crore from ₹2,281.4 crore in FY25. Net profit for the year declined 6 percent to ₹722.4 crore against ₹767.6 crore in the previous year. The board recommended a final dividend of ₹75 per equity share of face value ₹10 each, amounting to ₹343.1 crore, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM. Pfizer stated that it continues to operate in a single pharmaceuticals segment.

Pfizer’s audited FY26 results carry an unmodified audit opinion from B S R & Co. LLP. This report is based on audited financial statements and is not investment advice.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the company’s regulatory filing for Q4 FY26. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation.