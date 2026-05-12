INOX India Q4 Profit Rises 15% To ₹75.2 Crore, Revenue Climbs 25% |

INOX India Limited reported a 15 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹75.2 crore in Q4 FY26, supported by strong growth in cryogenic equipment and industrial gas solutions businesses. Revenue from operations increased to ₹460.7 crore during the March quarter from ₹369.4 crore a year ago and ₹428.6 crore in Q3 FY26. The company’s quarterly trajectory reflected sustained execution momentum despite exceptional expenses recorded earlier in the financial year.

Consolidated total income rose to ₹475.2 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with ₹382.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total expenses increased to ₹378.5 crore from ₹296.1 crore, mainly on account of higher raw material consumption, employee expenses and other operating costs. Cost of materials consumed stood at ₹204.1 crore against ₹190.1 crore in Q4 FY25, while employee benefits expense increased to ₹38.2 crore from ₹29.4 crore. Profit before tax rose 16 percent year-on-year to ₹99.9 crore from ₹86.5 crore.

Sequentially, consolidated profit after tax increased 24 percent from ₹60.7 crore in Q3 FY26, while revenue rose 7.5 percent. Earnings per share improved to ₹8.29 from ₹6.69 in the preceding quarter and ₹7.22 in Q4 FY25. During the quarter, the company recognised exceptional income of ₹3.2 crore related to settlement receipts from claims involving its erstwhile US subsidiary Cryogenic Vessels Alternatives Inc. In Q3 FY26, the company had recorded an exceptional expense of ₹8.5 crore arising from an arbitration award in a US non-compete dispute.

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose 22 percent to ₹1,587.1 crore from ₹1,306.0 crore in FY25. Net profit for the year increased 14 percent to ₹257.9 crore compared with ₹226.0 crore in the previous year. The board recommended a final dividend of ₹2 per equity share of face value ₹2 each for FY26, subject to shareholder approval. The company continues to operate in a single reportable business segment comprising cryogenic tanks, liquefied gas equipment and related solutions.

INOX India stated that the financial results were audited by S R B C & Co LLP with an unmodified opinion. This report is based on audited financial results and is not investment advice.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the company’s regulatory filing for Q4 FY26. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation.