Vidya Wires Q4 Profit Jumps 55% To ₹19.6 Crore, Revenue Climbs 58%

Mumbai: Vidya Wires Limited reported a 55 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹19.6 crore in Q4 FY26, driven by strong growth in copper wire and strip operations. Revenue from operations rose to ₹598.8 crore during the March quarter from ₹379.6 crore a year ago and ₹448.2 crore in Q3 FY26. The company’s quarterly trajectory reflected continued operational expansion following its December 2025 stock market listing and capacity investments.

Consolidated total income increased to ₹602.7 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹381.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year and ₹448.8 crore in the preceding quarter. Total expenses rose to ₹575.9 crore against ₹364.3 crore in Q4 FY25, mainly due to higher raw material consumption and manufacturing costs. Cost of materials consumed climbed to ₹562.1 crore from ₹353.0 crore a year earlier, reflecting increased production activity and higher copper prices. Profit before tax rose 53 percent year-on-year to ₹26.8 crore from ₹17.5 crore.

Sequentially, profit after tax increased 27 percent from ₹15.4 crore in Q3 FY26, while revenue rose 34 percent. Employee benefits expense stood at ₹3.1 crore against ₹2.8 crore in Q3 FY26, while finance costs increased to ₹4.0 crore from ₹2.7 crore. Earnings per share improved to ₹0.93 from ₹0.72 in the preceding quarter and ₹0.79 a year ago. The company stated that its IPO proceeds are being utilised for setting up a new subsidiary project and repayment of borrowings.

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose 24 percent to ₹1,839.6 crore from ₹1,480.8 crore in FY25. Net profit for the year increased 42 percent to ₹57.7 crore compared with ₹40.6 crore in the previous year. The company completed utilisation of ₹100 crore IPO proceeds toward debt repayment, while ₹46 crore allocated for subsidiary capex remained unutilised as of March 31, 2026. Vidya Wires operates in a single reportable segment involving super enamelled copper wires and strips.

Vidya Wires also disclosed the resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Alpesh Makwana effective May 12, 2026 due to personal and professional aspirations. This report is based on audited financial results and is not investment advice.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the company’s regulatory filing for Q4 FY26. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation.