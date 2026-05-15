Retaggio Industries Q4 Profit Declines 72% Despite Revenue Growth

For the full financial year FY26, Retaggio Industries reported revenue from operations of Rupees 47.32 crore compared with Rupees 36.72 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: Retaggio Industries Ltd reported a 72.3 percent decline in standalone net profit for Q4 FY26 at Rupees 0.20 crore compared with Rupees 0.72 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, despite growth in revenue from operations during the period. Revenue from operations for the March quarter rose to Rupees 13.82 crore against Rupees 10.42 crore in Q4 FY25, while total income stood at Rupees 13.83 crore compared with Rupees 10.43 crore a year earlier.

Sequentially, revenue from operations increased from Rupees 11.94 crore reported in Q3 FY26, but profitability weakened sharply due to higher operating expenses and lower margins. Profit before tax during Q4 FY26 stood at Rupees 0.27 crore compared with Rupees 0.97 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rupees 0.38 crore in the preceding quarter.

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Higher operating expenses impact quarterly earnings

Total expenses for the quarter increased to Rupees 13.56 crore from Rupees 9.46 crore in the year-ago period and Rupees 11.57 crore in Q3 FY26. Purchase of stock-in-trade rose to Rupees 12.47 crore against Rupees 8.57 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting increased trading activity. Employee benefit expenses stood at Rupees 0.16 crore compared with Rupees 0.13 crore a year earlier, while finance costs increased to Rupees 0.08 crore from Rupees 0.04 crore.

Depreciation expenses during the quarter remained largely stable at Rupees 0.04 crore. Tax expense for Q4 FY26 stood at Rupees 0.07 crore compared with Rupees 0.25 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Earnings per share for the quarter came in at Rupees 0.03 against Rupees 0.11 in Q4 FY25.

FY26 revenue rises 29 percent

For the full financial year FY26, Retaggio Industries reported revenue from operations of Rupees 47.32 crore compared with Rupees 36.72 crore in FY25, registering a 28.9 percent increase. Annual net profit, however, declined to Rupees 0.88 crore from Rupees 1.64 crore in the previous fiscal, while profit before tax stood at Rupees 1.18 crore against Rupees 2.21 crore in FY25.

The company said it operates primarily in trading activities involving jewellery, textiles, and related products. Total assets as of March 31, 2026, stood at Rupees 24.76 crore compared with Rupees 22.13 crore a year earlier, while borrowings increased during the year due to higher working capital requirements. Separately, the board approved the audited standalone financial statements for FY26 at its meeting held on May 15, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited standalone financial results disclosed by the company and is not investment advice.