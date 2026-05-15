Solara Active Pharma Q4 Loss Widens To ₹17 Crore Despite Revenue Growth

Solara Active Pharma reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 1,368.98 crore compared with Rupees 1,283.76 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd reported a consolidated net loss of Rupees 17.43 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with a loss of Rupees 2.10 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, despite a strong rise in revenue from operations. Revenue from operations during the March quarter rose 27.8 percent year-on-year to Rupees 349 crore against Rupees 273.01 crore in Q4 FY25, while total income stood at Rupees 349 crore compared with Rupees 278.96 crore a year earlier.

Sequentially, revenue from operations declined 9.9 percent from Rupees 387.29 crore reported in Q3 FY26. The company posted a pre-tax loss of Rupees 17.43 crore in Q4 FY26 against a profit before tax of Rupees 9.60 crore in the preceding quarter. The quarter included an exceptional gain of Rupees 0.86 crore linked to gratuity and compensated absences adjustments under the new labour codes.

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Operating costs continue to pressure margins

Total expenses for Q4 FY26 increased to Rupees 359.68 crore from Rupees 281.06 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Cost of materials consumed rose to Rupees 175.71 crore from Rupees 143.67 crore, while employee benefit expenses stood at Rupees 55.23 crore against Rupees 52.29 crore in Q4 FY25. Finance costs declined to Rupees 22.45 crore from Rupees 29.12 crore a year earlier, while depreciation and amortisation expenses increased to Rupees 26.04 crore from Rupees 24.30 crore.

Other expenses during the quarter increased to Rupees 69.83 crore compared with Rupees 57.26 crore in the year-ago period. Earnings per share for the quarter stood at a loss of Rupees 3.98 compared with a loss of Rupees 0.93 in Q4 FY25. Total comprehensive loss for the quarter came in at Rupees 15.88 crore against a loss of Rupees 2.72 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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FY26 revenue rises 6.6 percent amid balance sheet stress

For the full financial year FY26, Solara Active Pharma reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 1,368.98 crore compared with Rupees 1,283.76 crore in FY25, registering a 6.6 percent increase. The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rupees 7.41 crore for FY26 against a marginal profit of Rupees 0.54 crore in FY25. Total expenses for the year stood at Rupees 1,376.66 crore compared with Rupees 1,291.54 crore in the previous fiscal.

The company said accumulated losses stood at Rupees 319.33 crore as of March 31, 2026, while net current liabilities exceeded net current assets by Rupees 35.81 crore. Solara said it expects renewal of working capital facilities and improved product revenues and margins to support operations going forward. Separately, the company said it has raised Rupees 312.79 crore through its rights issue and has issued the second and final call notice for the remaining Rupees 134.99 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited consolidated financial results disclosed by the company and is not investment advice.