Alacrity Securities Q4 Loss Widens To ₹5.55 Crore Despite Sequential Revenue Growth

For the full financial year FY26, Alacrity Securities reported revenue from operations of Rupees 410.68 crore compared with Rupees 570.07 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: Alacrity Securities Ltd reported a standalone net loss of Rupees 5.55 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with a loss of Rupees 5.14 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, even as revenue from operations rose during the quarter. Revenue from operations increased 48.3 percent year-on-year to Rupees 124.97 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 84.29 crore in Q4 FY25, while total revenue stood at Rupees 124.89 crore against Rupees 84.57 crore a year earlier.

Sequentially, revenue from operations increased 11.1 percent from Rupees 112.50 crore in Q3 FY26, but profitability weakened sharply from a net profit of Rupees 2.14 crore reported in the preceding quarter. The company posted a pre-tax loss of Rupees 7.15 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with a profit before tax of Rupees 2.86 crore in Q3 FY26 and a loss of Rupees 6.81 crore in Q4 FY25.

Inventory And Trading Costs Impact Margins

Purchase of stock-in-trade during the quarter stood at Rupees 92.47 crore against Rupees 73.57 crore in Q4 FY25, while changes in inventories rose sharply to Rupees 38.20 crore compared with Rupees 15.34 crore in the corresponding period last year. Total expenses for the March quarter increased to Rupees 132.04 crore from Rupees 91.39 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rupees 109.77 crore in Q3 FY26.

Employee benefit expenses declined to Rupees 22.18 lakh from Rupees 35.02 lakh in Q3 FY26, while finance costs stood at Rupees 25.53 lakh compared with Rupees 36.82 lakh sequentially. Depreciation expenses rose to Rupees 19.41 lakh against Rupees 14.64 lakh in the corresponding quarter last year. Other comprehensive loss for the quarter came in at Rupees 9.72 crore, resulting in a total comprehensive loss of Rupees 15.27 crore during Q4 FY26.

FY26 Revenue Declines 28 Percent

For the full financial year FY26, Alacrity Securities reported revenue from operations of Rupees 410.68 crore compared with Rupees 570.07 crore in FY25, marking a 28 percent decline. Annual net profit fell 48.5 percent to Rupees 6.21 crore from Rupees 12.05 crore in the previous fiscal, while profit before tax declined to Rupees 8.60 crore against Rupees 15.90 crore in FY25. Earnings per share for FY26 stood at Rupees 1.33 compared with Rupees 2.58 in the previous year.

The company said its business activity falls within a single primary business segment. During FY26, Alacrity Securities also recognised the impact of changes under newly notified labour codes relating to wages, industrial relations, and social security. Separately, the board approved the appointment of HP Bhalekar & Associates as internal auditor for FY27.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited standalone financial results disclosed by the company and is not investment advice.