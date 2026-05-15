Bambino Agro Q4 Profit Drops 60% To ₹41 Crore Despite Higher Annual Revenue

For the full financial year FY26, Bambino Agro Industries reported revenue from operations of Rupees 39,367.92 crore against Rupees 36,758.75 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: Bambino Agro Industries Ltd reported a 60.2 percent year-on-year decline in net profit for Q4 FY26 at Rupees 41.33 crore compared with Rupees 103.93 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, as higher operating expenses and input costs impacted profitability. Revenue from operations for the March quarter rose to Rupees 9,861.24 crore against Rupees 9,234.32 crore in Q4 FY25, while total income stood at Rupees 9,866.02 crore compared with Rupees 9,249.68 crore a year earlier.

Sequentially, revenue from operations increased 5.6 percent from Rupees 9,335.85 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while net profit declined sharply from Rupees 116.10 crore in the preceding quarter. Profit before tax for Q4 FY26 stood at Rupees 142.22 crore against Rupees 131.20 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rupees 152.54 crore in Q3 FY26. Earnings per share for the quarter came in at Rupees 0.52 compared with Rupees 1.30 in the year-ago period and Rupees 1.45 in Q3 FY26.

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Operating expenses rise across key categories

Total expenses during the quarter increased to Rupees 9,723.80 crore from Rupees 9,118.48 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rupees 9,205.33 crore in Q3 FY26. Cost of materials consumed rose to Rupees 4,678.84 crore from Rupees 4,427.82 crore a year earlier, while employee benefit expenses stood at Rupees 1,025.23 crore compared with Rupees 1,079.26 crore in Q4 FY25. Finance costs increased to Rupees 286.32 crore from Rupees 267.08 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Depreciation and amortisation expenses also increased to Rupees 149.87 crore during the quarter from Rupees 142.81 crore in Q4 FY25. Other expenditure declined marginally to Rupees 1,630.95 crore compared with Rupees 1,720.30 crore a year earlier. Tax expense for Q4 FY26 stood at Rupees 100.89 crore against Rupees 27.27 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, which significantly impacted bottom-line performance.

FY26 revenue crosses Rs 39,000 crore

For the full financial year FY26, Bambino Agro Industries reported revenue from operations of Rupees 39,367.92 crore against Rupees 36,758.75 crore in FY25, registering a 7.1 percent increase. Annual net profit rose 8.5 percent to Rupees 999.82 crore compared with Rupees 921.45 crore in the previous fiscal, while profit before tax stood at Rupees 1,461.82 crore against Rupees 1,395.95 crore in FY25.

The company said it continues to operate in a single business segment. Separately, the board approved the re-appointment of Kothapalli Srinivasa Rao as Executive Director – Sales & Administration for a further period of two years, effective June 11, 2026, subject to shareholder approval.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results disclosed by the company and is not investment advice.