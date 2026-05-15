Indian Hume Pipe Q4 Profit Falls 54% To ₹23 Crore, Declares Special Dividend For Centenary Year

For FY26, revenue from operations declined 12.5 percent to Rupees 1,305.57 crore from Rupees 1,491.23 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: The Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd reported a 54 percent year-on-year decline in net profit to Rupees 22.98 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rupees 499.27 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, largely due to the absence of exceptional gains recorded in FY25. Revenue from operations for the March quarter stood at Rupees 351.30 crore against Rupees 392.10 crore in Q4 FY25, while total income came in at Rupees 362.22 crore compared with Rupees 395.23 crore a year earlier.

The company, engaged primarily in construction and infrastructure projects, reported profit before tax of Rupees 32.47 crore in Q4 FY26 against Rupees 583.85 crore in the corresponding period last year. During Q4 FY25, the company had booked exceptional gains of Rupees 545.22 crore arising from the sale of freehold land in Bengaluru, significantly boosting profitability in the base quarter.

Sequentially, however, performance moderated sharply from Q3 FY26 when the company had reported net profit of Rupees 61.51 crore and profit before tax of Rupees 80.12 crore, supported by exceptional gains from the sale of land at Hyderabad. Q4 FY26 did not include any exceptional item.

Construction expenses remain elevated

Construction expenses during the quarter stood at Rupees 216 crore compared with Rupees 246.88 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rupees 168.17 crore in Q3 FY26. Employee benefit expenses rose marginally to Rupees 29.47 crore from Rupees 29.43 crore a year earlier, while finance costs declined to Rupees 11.56 crore against Rupees 16.16 crore in Q4 FY25. Depreciation and amortisation expenses increased to Rupees 5.21 crore from Rupees 4.32 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Earnings per share for Q4 FY26 stood at Rupees 4.37 compared with Rupees 94.77 in the year-ago quarter and Rupees 11.67 in Q3 FY26. Total comprehensive income for the quarter came in at Rupees 22.06 crore against Rupees 497.37 crore in Q4 FY25.

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FY26 profit rises despite lower annual revenue

For FY26, revenue from operations declined 12.5 percent to Rupees 1,305.57 crore from Rupees 1,491.23 crore in FY25. However, annual net profit increased to Rupees 141.11 crore from Rupees 558.05 crore in the previous fiscal after accounting for lower exceptional gains. Profit before tax for FY26 stood at Rupees 187.68 crore compared with Rupees 663.29 crore in FY25.

The board recommended a total dividend of Rupees 5 per equity share, including a special dividend of Rupees 3 per share to mark the company’s 100th anniversary. The record date for dividend entitlement has been fixed as July 17, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results disclosed by the company and is not investment advice.