Indo Euro Indchem Q4 Profit Recovers To ₹6.23 Lakh Despite Revenue Volatility

For the full financial year FY26, Indo Euro Indchem reported standalone revenue from operations of Rupees 13.73 crore against Rupees 13.89 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: Indo Euro Indchem Ltd reported a standalone net profit of Rupees 6.23 lakh in Q4 FY26 against a net loss of Rupees 7.78 lakh in the corresponding quarter last year, aided by a sharp increase in revenue from operations during the quarter. Revenue from operations stood at Rupees 8.12 crore compared with Rupees 3.82 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rupees 1.26 crore in Q3 FY26. Total income for the March quarter rose to Rupees 8.24 crore from Rupees 3.96 crore a year ago and Rupees 1.36 crore in the preceding quarter.

The company’s quarterly performance improved sequentially after subdued business activity in Q3 FY26. Revenue from operations increased more than sixfold from Rupees 1.26 crore in Q3 FY26, while profit after tax rose from Rupees 0.94 lakh in the preceding quarter. Profit before tax during Q4 FY26 stood at Rupees 7.93 lakh compared with a pre-tax loss of Rupees 20.38 lakh in Q4 FY25 and a profit of Rupees 1.24 lakh in Q3 FY26.

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Trading Activity Drives Operational Recovery

Purchase of traded goods during the quarter rose sharply to Rupees 6.65 crore compared with Rupees 2 crore in the corresponding period last year and Rupees 1.62 crore in Q3 FY26, indicating stronger trading activity in chemicals and related products. Other expenses declined to Rupees 1.96 crore from Rupees 2.34 crore a year ago, while employee benefit expenses stood at Rupees 14.05 lakh against Rupees 11.24 lakh in Q4 FY25.

The company reported current tax expense of Rupees 3 lakh during the quarter, while deferred tax gain stood at Rupees 1.30 lakh. Earnings per share for Q4 FY26 came in at Rupees 0.07 compared with a negative Rupees 0.09 in the corresponding quarter last year and Rupees 0.01 in Q3 FY26. Total comprehensive income for the quarter stood at Rupees 6.23 lakh.

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FY26 Annual Profit Declines

For the full financial year FY26, Indo Euro Indchem reported standalone revenue from operations of Rupees 13.73 crore against Rupees 13.89 crore in FY25. Net profit for the year declined to Rupees 31.90 lakh from Rupees 36.23 lakh in the previous fiscal, while total comprehensive income stood at Rupees 31.90 lakh compared with Rupees 74.54 lakh in FY25 due to lower other comprehensive income.

The company operates in a single business segment involving trading in chemicals, metals, and related products, according to notes forming part of the audited financial results.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results disclosed by the company and is not investment advice.