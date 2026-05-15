Fiberweb India Swings To Q4 Loss As Revenue Falls 64% YoY

For the full year FY26, Fiberweb reported revenue of Rupees 84.56 crore compared with Rupees 101.29 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: Fiberweb (India) Ltd reported a consolidated net loss of Rupees 1.52 crore in Q4 FY26 against a net profit of Rupees 3.66 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, as revenue declined sharply during the period. Total income for the quarter stood at Rupees 10.33 crore compared with Rupees 26.50 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rupees 25.90 crore in Q3 FY26.

The nonwoven fabrics manufacturer witnessed a steep slowdown in quarterly business momentum through FY26. Revenue had stood at Rupees 29.26 crore in Q1 FY26 before moderating to Rupees 20.64 crore in Q2, recovering to Rupees 25.90 crore in Q3, and falling sharply in Q4. The company’s sales for Q4 FY26 dropped 63.7 percent year-on-year to Rupees 9.72 crore from Rupees 26.76 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, sales declined 62.1 percent from Rupees 25.66 crore in Q3 FY26.

EBITDA margins improve despite revenue pressure

EBITDA for the quarter came in at Rupees 2.80 crore, lower than Rupees 6.23 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rupees 5.54 crore in Q3 FY26. However, EBITDA margin improved to 27.11 percent in Q4 FY26 from 23.51 percent a year earlier and 21.38 percent in the preceding quarter, aided by lower operating expenses. Total expenses during the quarter declined to Rupees 7.53 crore compared with Rupees 20.27 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rupees 20.36 crore in Q3 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rupees 1.77 crore against Rupees 4.86 crore in the corresponding quarter last year and Rupees 4.15 crore in Q3 FY26. The company reported a tax expense of Rupees 3.29 crore during the quarter, which led to the net loss despite remaining EBITDA positive. Diluted EPS for Q4 FY26 stood at negative Rupees 0.53 compared with Rupees 1.69 in Q4 FY25 and Rupees 1.36 in Q3 FY26.

Full-year FY26 profit declines 33 percent

For the full year FY26, Fiberweb reported revenue of Rupees 84.56 crore compared with Rupees 101.29 crore in FY25, while net profit declined 33.3 percent to Rupees 10.01 crore from Rupees 15 crore in the previous fiscal. EBITDA stood at Rupees 18.82 crore for FY26 with EBITDA margin at 21.85 percent, marginally higher than 21.81 percent in FY25.

Fiberweb manufactures spun bond and melt-blown nonwoven fabrics used in hygiene, medical, agricultural, and filtration applications. The company exports nearly 75 percent of its products to markets including the US, Europe, the UK, and Australia.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results and investor presentation disclosures and is not investment advice.