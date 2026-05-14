JSW Steel Q4 Profit Surges 14-Fold To ₹3,358 Crore On Strong Operating Performance

For the full financial year FY26, JSW Steel reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 1,65,875 crore against Rupees 1,60,518 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: JSW Steel Ltd reported a sharp rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 3,358 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rupees 239 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, aided by stronger operating margins and improved steel realisations. Revenue from operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, stood at Rupees 44,138 crore against Rupees 46,327 crore in Q4 FY25, while sequential revenue increased from Rupees 41,378 crore in Q3 FY26. The company ended FY26 with consolidated revenue of Rupees 1.66 lakh crore and profit after tax of Rupees 5,742 crore.

Operating Profit Improves Sequentially

Total income during the quarter stood at Rupees 45,490 crore compared with Rupees 48,350 crore in the year-ago quarter and Rupees 42,814 crore in Q3 FY26. Profit before tax rose sharply to Rupees4,701 crore from Rupees1,744 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rupees 1,337 crore in the preceding quarter. Operating profit improved to Rupees 8,442 crore during the quarter compared with Rupees 5,977 crore a year earlier. Total expenses declined to Rupees 40,789 crore from Rupees 46,606 crore in Q4 FY25 due to lower raw material and input costs. Earnings per share increased to Rupees 13.75 from Rupees 0.97 in the year-ago quarter.

Finance costs during the quarter stood at Rupees 1,608 crore compared with Rupees 1,708 crore in Q4 FY25, while depreciation and amortisation expenses were Rupees 2,556 crore. The company reported total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the company at Rupees 3,873 crore for Q4 FY26 against Rupees 169 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Board Recommends Dividend

The board recommended a dividend of Rupees 7.10 per equity share of face value Re 1 each for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the ensuing annual general meeting.

The company also approved the merger of wholly owned subsidiary JSW Natural Resources Limited with JSW Steel Ltd and cleared the proposed acquisition of additional stake in Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd. Following the acquisition, the company’s stake in Bhushan Power and Steel is expected to increase to 50.5 percentfrom 49.5 percent, subject to regulatory approvals.

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For the full financial year FY26, JSW Steel reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 1,65,875 crore against Rupees 1,60,518 crore in FY25. Net profit attributable to owners of the company rose 45.9 percent to Rupees 5,742 crore from Rupees 3,934 crore in the previous fiscal. Crude steel production during FY26 stood at 27.79 million tonnes, while capacity utilisation remained robust across domestic operations.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and is not investment advice.