JSW Steel Redeems $750 Million Notes, Terminates Guarantee After Maturity

JSW Steel has completed the full redemption of 750 million dollars in senior unsecured notes issued by its subsidiary Periama Holdings LLC. |

Mumbai: JSW Steel has closed a key chapter in its overseas borrowing program, completing repayment of its dollar-denominated bonds as they reached maturity.

Notes Fully Redeemed

JSW Steel Limited confirmed that 750 million dollars worth of senior unsecured notes issued by its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Periama Holdings LLC, have been fully redeemed on April 20, 2026, as per the disclosure. The notes carried a fixed interest rate of 5.95 percent and were originally issued in compliance with Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act, 1933.

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Two Tranche Structure

The borrowing was structured in two tranches, with 500 million dollars issued on October 19, 2020, and 250 million dollars issued on December 21, 2020. Both tranches were listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. These instruments formed part of the company’s broader strategy to raise international capital for business requirements while leveraging global debt markets.

Repayment Mechanism

The redemption was carried out by Periama Holdings LLC using a loan extended by JSW Steel Limited, enabling timely repayment of the notes upon maturity. The company also confirmed that all associated obligations, including interest payments and other dues related to the notes, have been fully settled. This structured repayment ensured a smooth closure without any outstanding liabilities.

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Guarantee Ends With Closure

JSW Steel had provided a corporate guarantee for these notes under a trust deed executed in October 2020 and supplemented in December 2020. With the full repayment of the notes, this guarantee has now been terminated. The closure of the guarantee reflects the completion of the company’s obligations under the borrowing arrangement.

The development highlights JSW Steel’s ability to manage its international debt commitments efficiently, ensuring timely servicing and redemption of obligations. It also underscores disciplined financial management, particularly in handling foreign currency borrowings through structured mechanisms involving subsidiaries.

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With this redemption, JSW Steel concludes a major external financing cycle initiated in 2020, reinforcing its balance sheet position and reducing exposure linked to this specific debt instrument. The move aligns with broader corporate practices of maintaining financial stability and meeting regulatory disclosure requirements. The completion of this transaction signals closure of a defined borrowing program while maintaining compliance with listing and regulatory norms applicable to such instruments.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s regulatory filing document and does not include external sources or independent verification.