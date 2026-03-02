Steel Strips Wheels Reports 16.84% Net Turnover Growth In February 2026

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. reported a 16.84 percent year-on-year rise in net turnover for February 2026, reaching Rupees 476.41 crore compared with Rupees 407.74 crore a year earlier. |

Chandigarh: Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. has extended its growth streak into February, building on a record-breaking January 2026 and delivering double-digit gains in both value and key domestic segments.

• Net turnover grew 16.84% YoY to ₹476.41 Cr in February 2026

• Gross turnover increased 9.71% YoY to ₹549.25 Cr

• Tractor segment grew 35% in both volume and value

The company posted net turnover of ₹476.41 crore in February 2026, up 16.84 percent from ₹407.74 crore in the same month last year. Gross turnover rose 9.71 percent to ₹549.25 crore from ₹500.62 crore. The performance signals steady demand recovery and stronger realizations across segments, even as certain global markets remain under pressure.

The 2 and 3 Wheeler segment led the charge, recording 97 percent growth in value and 108 percent growth in volume year on year, effectively doubling output. The Tractor segment followed with a 35 percent increase in both value and volume. The Aluminum segment grew 16 percent in value and 10 percent in volume, while Truck posted 10 percent value growth and 5 percent volume growth. Passenger Car (Steel) declined 14 percent in value and 16 percent in volume. Overall exports fell 26 percent in value and 53 percent in volume. Total performance reflected 17 percent value growth on a 5 percent volume increase.

The company stated that export markets continue to face volume challenges, with shipments down 53 percent. However, aggressive domestic expansion and a shift toward high-value segments helped offset the decline. The improved product mix and better realizations enabled stronger value growth relative to volume growth.

The February numbers reinforce the company’s focus on premium offerings and domestic demand. The continued transition toward higher-margin Aluminum wheels and strength in tractors and two-wheelers underline a calibrated push toward profitable growth. The company shared the update in filings with BSE and NSE dated March 02, 2026, asking exchanges to take the information on record.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s stock exchange filing dated March 02, 2026. It does not include independent verification or additional commentary beyond the disclosed information.