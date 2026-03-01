 Sewri-Worli Connector Mishap: Falling Steel Rod Injures Passerby, MMRDA Issues Show-Cause Notices To Contractor
A passerby sustained minor head injuries after a steel reinforcement bar fell during work at the Sewri–Worli Elevated Connector site on February 27. MMRDA said the bar slipped during pier work and struck the pedestrian after bouncing off a barricade. Show-cause notices were issued to the contractor and consultant, and a safety review has been ordered.

Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Sunday, March 01, 2026, 12:21 AM IST
A passerby sustained minor injuries after a steel reinforcement bar fell during construction work at the Sewri–Worli Elevated Connector project site on Thursday evening. | X

Mumbai: A passerby sustained minor injuries after a steel reinforcement bar fell during construction work at the Sewri–Worli Elevated Connector project site on Thursday evening, prompting the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to initiate a safety review and issue show-cause notices to the contractor and project consultant.

Incident Timeline

The incident occurred on February 27 at around 6.30 pm during ongoing pier reinforcement work being carried out by the project contractor. According to officials, a steel reinforcement bar accidentally slipped during the activity, bounced off a barricade and struck a passerby.

The injured individual suffered a minor head injury and was immediately shifted to Glenn Eagle Hospital in Parel, where doctors administered treatment. The person received four stitches and is currently stable and out of danger. Doctors have indicated that the patient is likely to be discharged soon.

An MMRDA Executive Engineer visited the site soon after the incident and later met the injured individual at the hospital to assess the situation and consult with attending doctors. The authority has stated that it will bear the entire cost of medical treatment and provide full support until recovery.

Show-Cause Notices Issued

Calling public safety “non-negotiable,” MMRDA has issued show-cause notices to the Project Management Consultant, STUP, and the contractor, J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd., seeking explanations for the lapse. Officials said strict action would be taken against those found responsible.

The authority has also ordered an immediate review of safety practices and compliance mechanisms at the construction site. Instructions have been issued to strengthen supervision and ensure strict adherence to safety protocols to prevent similar incidents.

The Sewri–Worli Elevated Connector is a key infrastructure project aimed at improving traffic dispersal from the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (Atal Setu). The 4.5-km corridor will connect the trans-harbour bridge to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and the Coastal Road, significantly improving east-west connectivity in central Mumbai.

Bridge Demolition and Reconstruction Underway

As part of the project, MMRDA had received traffic clearance last year for the demolition of the British-era Elphinstone Road railway overbridge to facilitate construction works. The Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MahaRAIL) has been tasked with dismantling the existing structure and constructing a new double-decker bridge across Central and Western Railway tracks near Prabhadevi station.

The new bridge will feature two levels — the lower deck with 2+2 lanes connecting Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road to Senapati Bapat Road, and the upper deck with 2+2 lanes linking Atal Setu to Worli. The reconstruction is expected to take at least two years to complete.

Officials said enhanced monitoring measures will now be implemented across project sites as construction activity intensifies along the corridor.

