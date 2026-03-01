Left Parties Accuse PM Modi Of ‘Covert Support’ To Israel For Attacks On Iran, Slam Recent Visit To Israel

Left parties have accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of covertly leveraging support for Israel in attacking Iran. |

Mumbai: Left parties have accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of covertly leveraging support for Israel in attacking Iran. The political parties denounced the PM’s recent visit to Israel and accused him of deviating from the country’s official stance by extending support to Israel.

High-Profile Visit Yields Defence and Tech Agreements

PM Modi recently concluded his two-day visit to Israel, which resulted in various agreements in the field of defence, technology, education and culture. However, the PM’s visit to the state accused of carrying out a genocide of thousands of Palestinians citizens has attracted political criticism in India.

On Saturday, left leaning parties including the Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, along with India Palestine Solidarity Forum (IPSF), held a press conference to condemn his visit to Israel and his address to the Israeli parliament. The political parties reflected that the visit cannot be projected as a routine diplomatic engagement and alleged that it amounts to a political endorsement of a government whose actions have resulted in the killing of thousands of Palestinian civilians and the large-scale destruction of essential infrastructure.

Suspicious Timing

As Israel launched a decisive attack on Iran on Saturday morning, the Left parties alleged that the prime minister was already aware about the attack during his visit and highlighted that India was one of the first countries to release a safety alert for its citizens in Tehran. The left-leaning parties accused the PM of indirectly supporting Israel’s actions of attacking Iran by visiting Israel right before the escalations.

Milind Ranade, secretary of CPI’s Mumbai unit, said, “It is very clear that the PM is leveraging support to Israel. India needs to prevent a military alliance with Israel. It should not be dragged into this as it has always stood for truth and justice. India should in fact stand for Palestine’s sovereignty.” He added that the PM has been damaging its long-standing friendly relations with countries like Iran and Russia under pressure from the United States and Israel.

The political parties accused the PM of damaging the country’s diplomatic position by expressing verbal support to Israel while it has officially held a neutral stance and even condemned violence against Palestinians. They alleged that choosing open political alignment with Israel betrays India’s anti-colonial legacy and abandons India's longstanding commitment to justice, peace and solidarity with all oppressed people. They appealed that India should officially stand with Palestinian and Iranian citizens.

CPI(M) Leader

Dr. Vivek Monteiro, CPI(M)’s state committee member, said, “The PM is giving statements against the country’s policies. At the last SCO summit, India condemned Israel’s attack on Iran in 2025 and now the PM tells Israel that India stands with it. He is working against the interests of the nation.”

Feroze Mithiborewala, founder and general secretary of IPSF, said, “The PM did not mention a single word about the two-state solution, the territorial Greater Israel concept and its genocide of Palestinians. We are constantly moving towards a multipolar world and India has surrendered its leadership of the Global South by siding with Israel as this will lead to total isolation of India.”

Concerns Over Shift from Chabahar to Hexagon Alliance

The political and social representatives also raised concerns about India moving away from Chabahar Port, drawing itself closer towards the Hexagon Alliance, increased defence acquisition from Israel and alienating itself from partners like Russia and Iran.

Uday Bhat, state secretary of CPI (ML) L said, “India, which celebrates its own freedom and has always aspired for Palestine’s freedom, has now joined hands with Israel. Indians need to stand against war and war mongering countries.”

CPI demanded that the Government of India should immediately correct its course, calling it dangerous and immoral. It threatened that it will carry out nationwide protests against the PM’s visit to Israel and will even hold discussions with other political parties in the opposition to accompany them.

