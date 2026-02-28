Vasai Highway Horror: Three Young Lives Lost As Speeding Bike Mows Down Pedestrian, Hits Barricade

A horrific accident occurred on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway on Friday night, claiming the lives of three young men. | Representational Image

Vasai: A horrific accident occurred on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway on Friday night, claiming the lives of three young men. The tragedy took place when a speeding motorcycle rammed into a pedestrian from behind.

The Victims

According to reports, Shahrukh Phuljaha Khan, a resident of Virar, was traveling on the highway on his Suzuki motorcycle along with his friend Arjun Shetty.

As they reached the Chinchoti village area near Sadhana Hotel, their motorcycle crashed into Ishwar Sav (19), a resident of Kolhigaon, who was walking along the road. The impact was so severe that the motorcycle subsequently collided with the iron barricades on the road.

All three individuals the two on the motorcycle and the pedestrian—died on the spot due to the severity of the crash.

Police Action

Upon receiving information about the incident, a team from the Naigaon Police Station rushed to the scene.

The police have registered a case against Shahrukh Khan for causing death by negligence and driving at an excessive speed, endangering both his own life and the lives of others. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

