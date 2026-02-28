Vasai Erupts After Youth Beaten On Corporator's Orders: BVA Supporter Alleges Political Assault In Post-Poll Revenge

The political atmosphere in Vasai remains tense following the recent municipal elections. In a shocking escalation of post-poll rivalry, a local youth was allegedly summoned to an office and brutally assaulted over his political affiliations. | File

Vasai: The political atmosphere in Vasai remains tense following the recent municipal elections. In a shocking escalation of post-poll rivalry, a local youth was allegedly summoned to an office and brutally assaulted over his political affiliations.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage across the region and sent ripples through the local political circles.

The Incident

The victim, identified as Ravi Jha, has filed a formal complaint detailing the ordeal. According to Jha. He was summoned to the office of Ganesh Patil, a BJP corporator from Ward No. 18 (A).

The motive behind the assault was Jha’s participation in the election campaign for the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA), represented by the ‘Whistle’ symbol.

Upon reaching the office, Jha claims he was held against his will.

The complainant alleged that the corporator, along with four to five supporters, attacked him with wooden sticks, causing injuries to his back and legs. Furthermore, Jha stated that the attackers issued death threats, warning him of dire consequences if he approached the police.

Jha is currently undergoing medical treatment at a local hospital.

Legal Action

The Waliv Police have officially registered a case against the concerned corporator and his associates. Charges have been filed under the following sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS):Section 118(1), Section 189(2), Section 191(2), Section 351(2).

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from citizens and opposition parties alike. Critics are calling it an "abuse of power" and "political high-handedness," accusing the ruling party representatives of using violence to suppress common citizens.

While the police have launched a formal investigation and are questioning those involved, the event has once again raised serious concerns regarding the safety of citizens and the deteriorating political culture in the Vasai-Virar region.

