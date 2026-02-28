Mumbai Police Returns the Loot: Zone 12 Hands Over Stolen Goods Worth ₹2.38 Crore To Owners

The Zone 12 police traced and returned stolen and lost property worth Rs 2.38 crore to respective complainants during a special programme on Saturday. | AI

Mumbai: The Zone 12 police traced and returned stolen and lost property worth Rs 2.38 crore to respective complainants during a special programme on Saturday. The recovered items included 58 tolas of gold ornaments, 485 grams of silver articles, six auto rickshaws, five motorcycles, 1,475 mobile phones, and money lost in cybercrime cases.

Station-Wise Teams Formed to Track Down Stolen Valuables

According to police officials, a special drive was launched to trace stolen and lost mobile phones and other valuables. Separate teams were formed at every police station in the zone to identify and recover stolen property.

Senior Officials Oversee Operation to Boost Public Confidence

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti. The programme was attended by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 12) Mahesh Chimate, Assistant Commissioners of Police Maloji Shinde, Kailas Barve and Vijay Bhise, along with senior police inspectors from Dahisar, Kasturba Marg, Samta Nagar, Kurar, Dindoshi, Vanrai and Aarey police stations.

Police said the initiative aimed at strengthening public trust and encouraging citizens to report crimes without hesitation.

