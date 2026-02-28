 NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Admitted To Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital With Dehydration, Condition Stable
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 11:23 PM IST
article-image
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar | File Photo

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP–Sharad) president was admitted to on Saturday due to mild dehydration. Doctors have stated that his condition is stable and he is responding well to treatment.

Recent Discharge from Pune Precedes Mumbai Hospitalisation

The veteran leader had earlier been discharged from in Pune on Wednesday before being brought to Mumbai for further observation. He is currently under the supervision of senior physician and intensivist Dr. Pratit Samdani.

Soon after the news of his hospitalization spread, several political leaders visited the hospital to inquire about his health. Among them was of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Party workers and supporters have expressed concern and wished the senior leader a speedy recovery.

