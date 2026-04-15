John Cockerill India Wins ₹300 Crore JSW Steel Contract For Galvanizing Line By 2028

ohn Cockerill India Limited has secured an order worth approximately INR 300 crores. |

Mumbai: In a fresh boost to its industrial order book, John Cockerill India Limited has landed a sizeable domestic contract, reinforcing its presence in India’s steel processing infrastructure space.

Secures major order

The company has been awarded a contract valued at around INR 300 crores by JSW Steel Coated Products Limited to deliver a Continuous Galvanizing Line (CGL#3) at the client’s Khopoli facility. The project covers end-to-end execution, including design, manufacturing, supply, and commissioning, positioning it as a full-scope engineering assignment.

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This win marks a significant addition to John Cockerill India’s pipeline, especially in the metals processing segment, where galvanizing lines play a critical role in enhancing steel durability.

Scope and timeline

The order includes engineering and supply of the galvanizing line along with associated equipment, aligned with a pre-agreed technical scope. The company will also oversee erection and commissioning activities, ensuring operational readiness at the plant.

Execution is scheduled to be completed by May 2028, indicating a multi-year engagement that provides revenue visibility over the medium term. The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not fall under related-party transactions.

Strategic execution push

The mandate reflects growing demand for advanced steel processing infrastructure in India. By taking on the full lifecycle of the project, the company is deepening its role beyond equipment supply into integrated project execution.

Management indicated through the filing that the contract aligns with its engineering and technology capabilities, particularly in delivering complex industrial systems for steel manufacturers.

Strengthening market position

This development strengthens the company’s positioning in India’s industrial engineering landscape, especially as steel producers continue expanding capacity and upgrading facilities.

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With no promoter group interest involved in the awarding entity, the deal underscores an arm’s-length commercial engagement, reinforcing transparency and governance standards.

The contract adds momentum to John Cockerill India’s order book while supporting JSW Steel’s expansion plans, highlighting continued investment in high-capacity, technology-driven steel processing infrastructure in the country.

Disclaimer: This article is based on company disclosures and is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice. Readers should verify details independently before making any financial or business decisions.