JNK India Secures Major Refinery Order From JNK Global With 2028 Execution Timeline

JNK India Limited has received a major order from JNK Global Co., Ltd., Korea on March 27, 2026. |

Mumbai: In a fresh boost to its order book, JNK India has landed a sizeable international contract tied to a domestic refinery build-out, signaling continued momentum in industrial project activity.

Wins Major Contract

JNK India confirmed it has secured a “major” category order from its promoter entity, JNK Global, for a refinery project in India. While the company did not disclose the exact contract value, the classification indicates a deal size between ₹300 crore and ₹600 crore. The project involves supplying equipment and delivering support services for a cracker furnace package, a critical refinery component.

Details And Scope

The order has been awarded by an international entity but will be executed within India, highlighting cross-border collaboration in energy infrastructure. The scope includes both supply and service elements, suggesting a comprehensive role for JNK India in the project lifecycle. The delivery timeline stretches to February 2, 2028, indicating a long-gestation engineering and execution schedule.

Promoter Link Clarified

JNK India noted that JNK Global, the awarding entity, is part of its promoter group. However, the company emphasized there is no conflict of interest arising from the transaction. It also clarified that the contract qualifies as a related party transaction but is being carried out on an arm’s length basis, aligning with regulatory requirements.

Strategic Positioning Ahead

This order reinforces JNK India’s positioning in refinery and petrochemical infrastructure projects, particularly in high-value furnace systems. The long execution window provides revenue visibility, while the association with its global parent could help secure similar technically complex mandates going forward.

JNK India disclosed the development under SEBI’s listing regulations, underscoring its compliance with transparency norms for material contracts. The order adds to its growing pipeline in the energy sector.

Disclaimer: This article is based on company disclosures and is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice. Readers should conduct their own research before making any financial decisions.