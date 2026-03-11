Omnitech Engineering Secures ₹920 Crore Five-Year Supply Agreement With Weatherford Products GmbH

Omnitech Engineering Limited has secured a long-term supply contract from Weatherford Products GmbH. |

Mumbai: Omnitech Engineering has landed a sizeable international order that could anchor its revenue visibility for the next five years, after signing a Master Purchase Agreement with oilfield services player Weatherford Products GmbH.

Secures Major Global Contract

The Rajkot-based engineering manufacturer confirmed that it has received a contract from Weatherford Products GmbH through a Master Purchase Agreement structure. The agreement runs for five years and covers the supply of products specified under the purchase framework.

Financially, the contract carries an estimated annual commercial value of about USD 2,01,04,120 plus GST. Over the full tenure, this translates to roughly Rs 920 crore plus GST, giving the company a sizeable long-term order stream from a global customer.

Five Year Revenue Visibility

The scale and tenure of the deal provide Omnitech with predictable revenue visibility across the next five financial years. Based on the disclosed figures, the contract implies an annual business potential of around Rs 184 crore before GST, assuming execution aligns with the agreement framework.

Such long-term purchase agreements typically involve scheduled supply of engineered components or products tied to the buyer’s operational requirements. For Omnitech, the arrangement positions the company as a recurring supplier to an international energy-sector customer.

Strategic Global Customer

Management indicated through its regulatory disclosure that the order has been awarded by an international entity, underscoring the company’s growing participation in global industrial supply chains.

Weatherford Products GmbH operates within the oilfield services ecosystem, meaning the partnership could strengthen Omnitech’s exposure to the global energy equipment market. The filing also clarified that the deal does not involve any promoter or group company interest and is not classified as a related-party transaction.

Supports Expansion Strategy

Large multi-year agreements are increasingly becoming central to mid-cap manufacturing exporters seeking stable growth. For Omnitech, the Weatherford contract signals a step up in scale and strengthens its credibility with global industrial clients.

If executed as planned, the agreement could materially contribute to the company’s order book and reinforce its position in precision engineering supply for international markets.

The disclosure was made to both stock exchanges under Regulation 30 of SEBI’s listing regulations, confirming the contract win and outlining its commercial scope.

Disclaimer: This article is based on a company regulatory filing and is intended for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell securities.