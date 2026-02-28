 Omnitech Engineering IPO Subscribed 1.14x On Final Day, QIBs Bid 2.86x
Omnitech Engineering Ltd's Rs 583-crore IPO was subscribed 1.14 times on the last bidding day, with bids for 2.16 crore shares against 1.89 crore on offer. QIB portion saw 2.86x subscription, while non-institutional investors subscribed 73 percent, and retail 33 percent. The company raised Rs 174 crore from anchor investors earlier. IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 418 crore.

New Delhi: The initial public offer of Omnitech Engineering Ltd, a manufacturer of precision-engineered components, received 1.14 times subscription on the last day of bidding on Friday. The Rs 583-crore IPO got bids for 2,16,31,632 shares against 1,89,09,890 shares on offer, as per data available with the NSE.

The category meant for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) attracted 2.86 times subscription. The portion for non-institutional investors received 73 per cent subscription and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) quota got subscribed 33 per cent. Omnitech Engineering on Tuesday raised over Rs 174 crore from anchor investors. The price band was Rs 216-227 per share, valuing the company at over Rs 2,800 crore.

