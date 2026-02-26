Sedemac Mechatronics Launches ₹1,087 Crore IPO On March 4, OFS At ₹1,287-1,352 Band

Pune-based Sedemac Mechatronics, a manufacturer of electronic control units for two- and three-wheelers, will open its Rs 1,087 crore IPO for subscription from March 4 to March 6, 2026, with anchor bidding on March 2. |

New Delhi: Sedemac Mechatronics, a powertrain controls and auto parts manufacturer, will float its Rs 1,087 crore initial share-sale for public subscription on March 4. The price band has been fixed at Rs 1,287-1,352 per share, valuing the company at close to Rs 6,000 crore at the higher end.

The company's maiden public offering will conclude on March 6 and the bidding for anchor investors will take place on March 2, according to its public announcement on Thursday. The IPO is entirely an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 80,43,300 equity shares by promoters Manish Sharma and Ashwini Amit Dixit and investors selling shareholders.

Under the OFS, A91 Emerging Fund II LLP, NRJN Family Trust, Mumbai-based Xponentia Capital Partners, Mace Pvt Ltd, 360 One group, and HDFC Life Insurance Company were the other investors who will offload their stakes in the company. Since the public issue is completely an OFS, Sedemac Mechatronics will not receive any proceeds from the IPO.

Pune-based Sedemac Mechatronics is a supplier of control-intensive, critical-to-the-application electronic control units (ECU) to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the mobility and industrial markets in India, the US, and Europe. It develops, designs and manufactures sensor-less commutation-based integrated starter generators ECUs for two-wheeler and three-wheeler internal combustion engine powered vehicles.

The company's customers included TVS Motor Company, Bajaj Auto, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Briggs and Stratton LLC, and DEIF India. On the financial front, the company reported a revenue of Rs 217.35 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 17.07 crore as on June 30, 2025. It had posted a revenue of Rs 658.36 crore and PAT of Rs 47.04 crore in FY25. Sedemac Mechatronics is expected to make its stock market debut on March 11.

The issue allocation includes 50 per cent for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs). ICICI Securities, Avendus Capital and Axis Capital are the book running lead managers for the IPO.

