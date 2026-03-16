RVNL Wins ₹95.27 Crore NMDC Contract, Rail Track Refurbishment Work To Be Completed In 36 Months

RVNL Receives ₹95.27 Crore Contract From NMDC. |

New Delhi: Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has secured a ₹95.27 crore contract from NMDC Limited for railway infrastructure work in Chhattisgarh. The company disclosed the development in a regulatory filing submitted to stock exchanges.

The order relates to the refurbishment of permanent railway tracks and maintenance work at NMDC’s mining sidings and mobile equipment tracks in Kirandul and Bacheli.

Scope Of The Project

The contract involves the refurbishment of the permanent way of NMDC sidings and mobile equipment tracks, along with their maintenance. These tracks are important for transporting raw materials and supporting mining operations in the region.

According to the company’s disclosure, the project falls under general contract conditions and has been awarded by a domestic entity.

Project Timeline

RVNL said the work is expected to be completed within 36 months from the start of the contract.

The company also clarified that the contract has been received in the normal course of business, indicating that it aligns with RVNL’s regular railway infrastructure and engineering activities.

Contract Value And Other Details

The total value of the order is ₹95.27 crore, which includes 18% GST.

The filing also confirmed that the project does not involve any related party transactions and that the promoter group has no interest in the entity awarding the contract.

RVNL submitted the disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, informing investors and exchanges about the receipt of the Letter of Acceptance from NMDC.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s regulatory filing submitted to stock exchanges. Investors should refer to official disclosures for complete details before making financial or investment decisions.