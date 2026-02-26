RVNL Bags ₹1,978 Crore NMDC Orders, Days After Securing ₹270 Crore Railway Contract

RVNL has secured fresh NMDC orders worth Rs 1,978 crore. |

Mumbai: Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has won new orders worth Rs 1,978 crore from NMDC Limited. The company shared this update through three separate regulatory filings.

RVNL said it received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from NMDC for the construction of residential towers at Iron Ore Deposit-5 in Bacheli, Chhattisgarh. The disclosures were made two days after the LoAs were received.

Recent Rs 270 Crore Railway Contract

Just two days before this, RVNL had secured another contract worth Rs 270.22 crore (including taxes) from Central Railway.

This shows that the company continues to win fresh projects across sectors, especially railways and infrastructure.

What RVNL Does?

RVNL is a Navratna public sector company under the Ministry of Railways. It mainly works on railway infrastructure projects such as:

- New railway lines

- Doubling and gauge conversion

- Electrification

- Bridges

- Metro projects

- Station redevelopment

The company earns mainly through EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contracts. It also provides consultancy services and helps arrange project funding.

For execution, RVNL partners with large companies such as L&T, Tata Projects and BHEL, while it manages overall project delivery.

Financial Performance

In the third quarter of FY26 (ending December 2025), RVNL reported:

Net profit of Rs 324 crore, up 4 percent year-on-year

Revenue of Rs 4,684 crore, up 2.6 percent

EBITDA margin of 5.92 percent, higher than its guidance of 4–5 percent

For the first nine months of FY26:

Net profit fell 16 percent to Rs 687 crore

Revenue rose 1.6 percent to Rs 13,716 crore

The company’s total order book remains strong at over Rs 60,000 crore, supported by continued railway spending and infrastructure reforms.

Share Price Movement

RVNL shares were trading 0.4 percent higher at Rs 319.05 on the NSE at 3:00 pm IST.