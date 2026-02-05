 RVNL Q3 Revenue Rises To ₹4,684 Cr From ₹4,567 Cr, EBITDA Falls To ₹221 Cr From ₹239 Cr
RVNL Q3 Revenue Rises To ₹4,684 Cr From ₹4,567 Cr, EBITDA Falls To ₹221 Cr From ₹239 Cr

RVNL Q3 Revenue Rises To ₹4,684 Cr From ₹4,567 Cr, EBITDA Falls To ₹221 Cr From ₹239 Cr

RVNL reported marginal revenue growth in Q3, but operating profit and margins declined. The company posted Rs 4,684 crore revenue and Rs 220.8 crore EBITDA. RVNL announced Rs 1 interim dividend. The stock has corrected sharply from its 2024 peak, while government continues to hold majority stake.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 05:48 PM IST
article-image
Revenue Shows Slight Growth |

New Delhi: Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a government railway infrastructure company, announced its December quarter (Q3) results on February 5, after market hours. The company reported a small growth in revenue compared to last year.

RVNL’s revenue increased 2.6% year-on-year to Rs 4,684 crore. In the same quarter last year, revenue was Rs 4,567 crore. This shows that the company continued to generate stable business despite a challenging environment.

article-image

Operating Profit and Margins Under Pressure

While revenue improved slightly, the company saw pressure at the operating level. EBITDA declined 8% year-on-year to Rs 220.8 crore. In the previous year, EBITDA stood at Rs 239.4 crore.

EBITDA margin also fell. It dropped by 50 basis points to 4.7%, compared to 5.2% last year. This means the company earned slightly less profit from its operations due to higher costs or project-related expenses.

Dividend Announcement

Despite margin pressure, RVNL announced an interim dividend of Rs 1 per share. The company has fixed February 11 as the record date for the dividend payment.

article-image

Shareholding Structure

As of the end of the December quarter, the Government of India held 72.84% stake in RVNL. Retail investors also have strong participation. More than 21.8 lakh small shareholders (with authorised capital up to Rs 2 lakh) together hold 13.85% stake in the company.

Stock Performance

On Thursday, RVNL shares fell 1.4 percent and closed at Rs 316.7. The stock has corrected sharply from its record high of Rs 647 in August 2024. It has fallen more than 50% from that peak level.

Disclaimer: This content is for information only and not investment advice. Financial data is based on company disclosures. Investors should consult financial advisors before taking investment decisions in stock markets.

