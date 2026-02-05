Berger Paints Consolidated Profit Slips To ₹271 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Steady At ₹2,984 Crore

Berger Paints reported a 8.3 percent YoY decline in Q3 FY26 . | Berger Paints

Mumbai: Berger Paints India Ltd reported an 8.3 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 271 crore for Q3 FY26, even as revenue from operations remained nearly flat at Rs 2,984 crore. Sequentially, the company posted a 31.5 percent jump in profit from Rs 206 crore in Q2, while revenue improved 5.5 percent over Rs 2,827 crore in the previous quarter. The quarterly trend shows a recovery in profitability amid rising input costs and regulatory adjustments.

Stable top line, pressure on profit

In Q3 FY26, Berger Paints recorded a marginal 0.3 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 2,984 crore compared to Rs 2,975 crore in Q3 FY25. The top line also rose 5.5 percent sequentially from Rs 2,827 crore in Q2 FY26. However, net profit declined to Rs 271 crore from Rs 296 crore a year ago, largely due to higher employee benefit provisions. Profit rose from Rs 206 crore in Q2, aided by improved operating performance .

Sequential growth builds despite exceptional impact

Quarter-on-quarter, Berger Paints’ total income rose to Rs 3,014 crore from Rs 2,853 crore, while expenses were kept in check with a 1.4 percent rise to Rs 2,627 crore. The company took a Rs 53 crore exceptional charge related to new labour code provisions. Excluding this, operational recovery was visible. EPS improved to Rs 2.33 from Rs 2.00 in Q2. The company also maintained its gross margin at a 15-quarter high, despite continued investments in brand building and expansion .

Nine-Month Snapshot Shows Caution

For the nine months ended December 2025, Berger Paints’ consolidated revenue grew 1.9 percent to Rs 9,012 crore, while net profit dropped 13.8 percent to Rs 793 crore from Rs 920 crore in the same period last year. While key segments like Nepal and industrial coatings saw challenges, ongoing network expansion and recovery in construction chemicals provide moderate support to forward momentum. EBITDA for 9M fell 5.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,352 crore .

Disclaimer: Financial data is sourced directly from Berger Paints’ Q3 FY26 unaudited results. All figures have been verified against official disclosures. This summary is for informational and journalistic purposes only.