Hindustan Copper Q3 Profit Jumps To ₹156 Cr From ₹63 Cr, Income Rises To ₹687 Cr From ₹328 Cr

Strong Profit and Income Growth in Q3. | Representational Image

Mumbai: Government-owned Hindustan Copper Limited reported strong financial results for the third quarter of the financial year. The company’s consolidated profit rose sharply on a year-on-year basis. Profit increased from Rs 63 crore last year to Rs 156 crore in the latest quarter, showing a major improvement in overall earnings performance.

The company also reported strong growth in income. Consolidated income increased from Rs 328 crore in the same quarter last year to Rs 687 crore this year. This shows strong business growth and higher sales during the quarter.

EBITDA Performance Shows Better Cost Efficiency

Hindustan Copper also reported strong improvement in operating performance. EBITDA increased from Rs 107 crore last year to Rs 244 crore in the latest quarter. This shows better operational earnings and stronger business performance.

The EBITDA margin improved from 32.7 percent to 35.5 percent. This means the company is now earning more profit from every rupee of revenue. The improvement shows better cost control and improved pricing environment.

Dividend Announcement and Market Reaction

The company announced an interim dividend of Rs 1 per share. The record date for the dividend is set as February 13, 2026. The results were announced on February 5, 2026.

Hindustan Copper is India’s largest copper producing government company. Strong copper demand, better production levels and improved metal prices helped the company deliver strong results. The company’s stock saw some volatility in early trading after results, but investors remain positive about future performance and copper demand trends.

Poly Medicure Reports Mixed Q3 Performance

Poly Medicure Limited also announced its Q3 consolidated results. The company reported a decline in profit. Net profit fell from Rs 85 crore last year to Rs 71 crore this year, showing around 16.5 percent year-on-year decline.

However, the company reported strong revenue growth. Revenue increased from Rs 424 crore to Rs 494 crore, showing around 16.5 percent growth. Profit decline may be due to higher operating costs, raw material price changes or other expenses, while revenue growth shows strong product demand and sales performance.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only. It is not investment advice. Financial numbers are based on reported data. Investors should consult certified financial advisors before making any investment decisions.