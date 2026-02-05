 Bharti Airtel Q3 Profit Rises To ₹3,796 Crore, Revenue Grows 20% YoY to ₹53,982 Crore
Bharti Airtel reported a 51 percent YoY rise in Q3 FY26 net profit to Rs 3,796 crore, with revenue growing 20 percent to Rs 53,982 crore. Strong ARPU, Africa performance, and infrastructure gains fueled sequential growth momentum.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 04:49 PM IST
Mumbai: Bharti Airtel reported a 51.4 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,796 crore in Q3 FY26, with revenue from operations climbing 19.6 percent to Rs 53,982 crore. Compared to Rs 3,672 crore profit in Q2 and Rs 3,553 crore in Q1, the company’s quarterly growth reflects consistent operational gains amid robust subscriber traction and Africa performance.

Bharti Airtel Delivers Strong Q3 with 51 percent Profit Surge

Bharti Airtel posted consolidated net profit of Rs 3,796 crore in Q3 FY26, rising sharply from Rs 2,507 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations also grew to Rs 53,982 crore from Rs 45,129 crore in Q3 FY25. Sequentially, revenue improved from Rs 52,145 crore in Q2 and Rs 45,129 crore in Q1. The telecom major attributed this uptrend to higher ARPU in India, strong data consumption, and expanding operations in Africa .

Sequential growth builds on margin discipline, cost control

Quarter-on-quarter, profit grew 3.4 percent, supported by stable operating expenses and margin resilience. Total expenses in Q3 rose modestly to Rs 23,199 crore from Rs 22,514 crore in Q2. Depreciation increased slightly to Rs 13,420 crore. The company absorbed Rs 2,568 crore as an exceptional charge due to the New Labour Codes, partially offset by tax credits. EPS stood at Rs 11.44 (basic), down slightly from Rs 11.72 in Q2 due to a higher share base and tax adjustments .

Nine-month performance: Revenue crosses Rs 1.55 lakh crore

For 9M FY26, consolidated revenue rose 24.4 percent YoY to Rs 1,55,590 crore, while net profit surged 56.9 percent to Rs 10,553 crore from Rs 6,724 crore in 9M FY25. The Africa business contributed significantly, with mobile revenue rising to Rs 40,773 crore. With strong fundamentals and subscriber engagement, Airtel enters Q4 with operational momentum intact .

Disclaimer: This article is based on Bharti Airtel’s Q3 FY26 consolidated financial results. All financial figures are sourced directly from the company’s filings and have been validated without assumptions or forward-looking projections.

