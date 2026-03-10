JSW Steel Reports 23.66 Lakh Tonnes Consolidated Crude Steel Production In February 2026

JSW Steel Limited reported consolidated crude steel production of 23.66 lakh tonnes for February 2026, reflecting a 2 percent decline compared with 24.07 lakh tonnes in February 2025. |

Mumbai: JSW Steel Limited has released its production update for February 2026, reporting consolidated crude steel output of 23.66 lakh tonnes for the month.

- Consolidated crude steel production for February 2026: 23.66 lakh tonnes (down 2% YoY).

The company’s total crude steel production stood at 23.66 lakh tonnes during February 2026, compared with 24.07 lakh tonnes recorded in the same month last year. Production from Indian operations contributed 23.06 lakh tonnes during the month, slightly lower than 23.32 lakh tonnes in February 2025. Meanwhile, output from JSW Steel USA’s Ohio facility declined to 0.60 lakh tonnes from 0.75 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period last year.

The company said production at its Vijayanagar plant was affected by the shutdown of Blast Furnace 3, which has been under upgrade since September 2025. The shutdown temporarily impacted crude steel output at the Indian operations level, resulting in a year-on-year decline of about 1 percent during the month. However, when the previous year’s production from Blast Furnace 3 is excluded from the base, year-on-year volumes showed an approximate 8 percent increase, supported by the full ramp-up of operations at JSW Vijayanagar Metallics Limited.

During February 2026, capacity utilisation at the company’s Indian operations stood at about 97 percent when the Blast Furnace 3 capacity was excluded. When the furnace capacity was included, utilisation was around 88 percent. These figures reflect operational adjustments during the upgrade phase at the Vijayanagar facility.

Production at the company’s Ohio facility in the United States was also lower during the month. The decline was attributed to the ramp-up of operations following caster upgrades completed in January 2026 and disruptions caused by extreme winter weather conditions. The company noted that production performance continues to reflect operational adjustments at key facilities while maintaining high capacity utilisation across its domestic operations.

