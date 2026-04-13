JSW Sports Secures 3-Year Mandate To Power Bengal Pro T20 League Growth |

Kolkata: JSW Sports, a leading force in India’s sports ecosystem has secured a three-year mandate from the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) to serve as the Commercial, Marketing & Operations Partner for the Bengal Pro T20 League.

As part of the mandate, JSW Sports will lead the league’s commercialisation, marketing strategy, end-to-end league operations, and broadcast production, with a focus on delivering a seamless, high-quality league experience across all stakeholder and fan touchpoints.

This integrated mandate positions JSW Sports at the forefront of shaping the league’s strategic and operational roadmap over the next three years.

The official announcement of JSW Sports' partnership with Bengal Pro T20 League took place at a glittering Season 3 launch ceremony in presence of CAB President Mr. Sourav Ganguly, CAB Secretary Mr. Bablu Kolay, CAB Vice President Mr. Nitish Ranjan Dutta, CAB Joint Secretary Mr. Madan Mohan Ghosh and CAB Treasurer Mr. Sanjay Das.

This partnership marks a significant step in the evolution of the Bengal Pro T20 League, which continues to grow as a key domestic platform across both men’s and women’s cricket. The upcoming edition will also see the addition of a ninth franchise, Novus Purulia Royals, further expanding the league’s footprint. The expansion reflects the league’s increasing competitiveness and rising interest from regional markets and investors.

The newest member of the league along with the other eight franchisees Sobisco Smashers Malda, Murshidabad Kings&Kueens, Adamas Howrah Warriors, Servotec Siliguri Strikers, Shrachi Rarh Tigers, Rashmi Medinipur Wizards and Harbour Diamonds promises to make the T20 extravaganza even more exciting in the third season.

The league continues to benefit from the presence and engagement of key stakeholders and leading Indian cricketers, including Jhulan Goswami, Mohammed Shami, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rinku Singh, who were present for the Season 3 launch event, reflecting the league’s growing stature within the Indian cricket ecosystem. Their association adds significant credibility and visibility, strengthening the league’s connect with fans across the country.

Speaking on the development, Divyanshu Singh, CEO, JSW Sports, said: “Bengal has a rich cricketing legacy and one of the most passionate fan bases in the country. We are excited to partner with the Cricket Association of Bengal to help shape the next phase of growth for the Bengal Pro T20 League. Our focus will be on building a commercially robust, operationally efficient, and fan-first league that delivers long-term value for all stakeholders - players, franchises, partners, and fans. Having engaged with stakeholders on-ground, we see strong momentum and appetite to build a differentiated league experience that resonates both locally and nationally. We believe this league has the potential to emerge as one of the most compelling domestic T20 platforms in India.”

Bablu Kolay, Hony Secretary-The Cricket Association of Bengal said: “We are delighted to partner with JSW Sports for the Bengal Pro T20 League. Their expertise across commercialisation, marketing, and league operations will play a key role in scaling the league further. We look forward to working closely with them to enhance the overall quality, visibility, and impact of the competition. This collaboration aligns with our vision to strengthen Bengal’s cricketing ecosystem and create more opportunities for emerging talent across the state.”

JSW Sports will work closely with the Cricket Association of Bengal to strengthen the league’s overall ecosystem, drive innovation across broadcast and fan engagement, and unlock new commercial opportunities, further cementing the Bengal Pro T20 League’s position as a premier domestic T20 competition. The partnership will also focus on building sustainable pathways for talent development and deeper fan engagement across formats.

About JSW Sports

JSW Sports, the sports arm of the JSW Group, is a USD 24 billion conglomerate as on March 31, 2023 (end of FY23) with presence across India, USA, South America and Africa. Established in 2012, JSW Sports aims to play a leading role in ushering a culture for sports in India by maximising the sporting potential of Indian sport and sportspersons. The group owns JSW Bengaluru FC, India’s most successful football club in recent memory, Haryana Steelers in the Pro Kabaddi League and in 2018, ventured into the hugely popular Indian Premier League through a 50 percent stake in the Delhi franchise, which has since been rebranded as the Delhi Capitals. It also owns and operates SA20 side Pretoria Capitals. Through its talent management vertical, JSW Sports manages commercial rights of top Indian athletes like cricketers Axar Patel, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma, while also supporting the training of over 40 Indian Olympic talents through its Sports Excellence Programme. The JSW Group also spearheaded the creation of the Inspire Institute of Sport, India’s first privately-funded High Performance Olympic Training Centre in Vijayanagar, Karnataka.