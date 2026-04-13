IPL 2026: BCCI Issues 48-Hour Notice To RR Manager Romi Bhinder After Breach Of Anti-Corruption Protocol

Rajasthan Royals' long-time team manager Romi Bhinder has courted controversy after TV cameras caught him using a mobile phone in the team dugout during their IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. | X @Cricsam01

Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder has been served a show case notice after being caught on camera for using a mobile device while at the team dugout alongside Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. As a manager, Bhinder is allowed the use of a device, but only inside the dressing room as per IPL's anti-corruption laws.

As per Cricbuzz, the BCCI's Anti-Corruption & Security Unit (ACSU) has set a 48-hour deadline for the veteran manager to respond. He is being charged with the use of a mobile device in the dugout.

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The footage of the incident was first shared on Instagram by a social media influencer and it has been ascertained that Bhinder was indeed using a mobile phone with teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sitting beside him during the Royals' six-wicket win in Guwahati on Friday.