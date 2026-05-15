Valiant Laboratories Consolidated Q4 Profit Rises 150% QoQ To ₹1.76 Crore

For the full financial year FY26, Valiant Laboratories reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 237.47 crore against Rupees 133.38 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: Valiant Laboratories Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of Rupees 1.76 crore in Q4 FY26, recovering sharply from a loss of Rupees 7.06 crore in Q3 FY26, supported by strong growth in revenue from operations. Consolidated revenue rose to Rupees 91.98 crore during the March quarter from Rupees 52.46 crore in the preceding quarter and Rupees 57.79 crore in Q4 FY25. Total income stood at Rupees 92.15 crore against Rupees 53.09 crore in Q3 FY26.

The pharmaceutical and chemicals manufacturer reported a profit before tax of Rupees 1.05 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with a pre-tax loss of Rupees 2.99 crore in Q3 FY26 and a profit of Rupees 93.91 lakh in the corresponding quarter last year. Total expenses increased to Rupees 91.11 crore from Rupees 56.08 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 54.53 crore in Q4 FY25, largely due to higher raw material consumption and operating expenses.

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Finance and depreciation costs rise sharply

Cost of materials consumed rose to Rupees 68.46 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rupees 44.50 crore in the previous quarter. Employee benefit expenses increased to Rupees 2.56 crore from Rupees 1.95 crore sequentially, while other expenses surged to Rupees 12.47 crore from Rupees 6.43 crore in Q3 FY26. Finance costs climbed sharply to Rupees 1.01 crore against Rupees 68.21 lakh in the preceding quarter and Rupees 5.45 lakh in Q4 FY25. Depreciation and amortisation expenses also rose to Rupees 2.93 crore from Rupees 2.05 crore in Q3 FY26.

The company reported a deferred tax gain of Rupees 1.75 crore during the quarter, which supported profitability. Earnings per share for Q4 FY26 stood at Rupees 0.32 compared with a loss per share of Rupees 1.30 in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 0.16 in the year-ago quarter. Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the company came in at Rupees 1.76 crore during the quarter.

FY26 consolidated revenue rises 78 percent

For the full financial year FY26, Valiant Laboratories reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 237.47 crore against Rupees 133.38 crore in FY25, registering a 78 percent increase. However, the company posted a consolidated net loss of Rupees 3.27 crore for FY26 compared with a loss of Rupees 2.20 crore in the previous fiscal. Total consolidated expenses rose to Rupees 239.02 crore from Rupees 140.33 crore in FY25.

The company said it operates through a single reportable segment engaged in the manufacturing of chemicals. Valiant Laboratories also has one subsidiary, Valiant Advanced Sciences Private Limited, whose results are included in the consolidated numbers.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results disclosed by the company and is not investment advice.