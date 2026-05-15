Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Profit Rises Over Fourfold As Revenue Climbs 25%

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean reported total assets of Rupees 741.41 lakh as of March 31, 2026, compared with Rupees 541.87 lakh a year earlier. |

Mumbai: Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Ltd reported a more than fourfold rise in standalone net profit for FY26 at Rupees 1.44 lakh compared with Rupees 0.34 lakh in FY25, supported by higher revenue from operations in its textile trading business. Revenue from operations for FY26 rose 24.8 percent to Rupees 563.96 lakh against Rupees 451.81 lakh in the previous fiscal, while total income increased to Rupees 588.62 lakh from Rupees 474.53 lakh in FY25.

For the second half of FY26, which ended March 31, 2026, the company reported a net profit of Rupees 1.36 lakh compared with Rupees 0.31 lakh in the corresponding half of FY25. Revenue from operations for the half year stood at Rupees 305.27 lakh against Rupees 326.62 lakh in the year-ago period, while total income came in at Rupees 317.81 lakh compared with Rupees 337.17 lakh a year earlier.

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Expenses remain elevated amid trading operations

Purchase of stock-in-trade during the second half of FY26 stood at Rupees 284.80 lakh compared with Rupees 318.08 lakh in the corresponding period last year. Employee benefit expenses declined to Rupees 9.30 lakh from Rupees 11.64 lakh, while other expenses increased marginally to Rupees 6.97 lakh from Rupees 6.04 lakh. Total expenses for the half year were reported at Rupees 315.86 lakh against Rupees 336.91 lakh in the corresponding period of FY25.

Profit before tax for the half year stood at Rupees 1.95 lakh compared with Rupees 0.26 lakh in the year-ago period. The company reported a current tax expense of Rupees 0.62 lakh, while the deferred tax adjustment stood at negative Rupees 0.03 lakh. Earnings per share for the half year improved to Rupees 0.00276 from Rupees 0.00063 in the corresponding period last year.

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Balance sheet strengthens during FY26

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean reported total assets of Rupees 741.41 lakh as of March 31, 2026, compared with Rupees 541.87 lakh a year earlier. Trade receivables increased sharply to Rupees 349.22 lakh from Rupees 175.51 lakh, while non-current loans rose to Rupees 332.95 lakh from Rupees 308.05 lakh. Equity attributable to shareholders stood at Rupees 509.69 lakh against Rupees 508.25 lakh at the end of FY25.

The company said it operates in a single reportable segment involving textile trading activities. The unaudited standalone financial results for the half year ended March 31, 2026, were approved by the board on May 14, 2026, and reviewed by the statutory auditors.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results disclosed by the company and is not investment advice.