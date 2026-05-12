ZF Steering Gear Q4 Revenue Climbs To ₹174 Crore, Consolidated Sales Cross ₹598 Crore

For the full financial year FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose 16.4 per cent to Rupees 598.9 crore from Rupees 514.4 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd reported a 19.8 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rupees 173.6 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2026, supported by continued demand across automotive and renewable energy businesses. Profit attributable to owners of the company stood at Rupees 4.6 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rupees 4.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, although profitability moderated sequentially from Rupees 8 crore reported in Q3 FY26 due to higher operating and finance costs.

Revenue Growth Remains Strong

Consolidated total income during the quarter increased to Rupees 173.8 crore from Rupees 145 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rupees 145.4 crore in Q3 FY26. Total expenses rose sharply to Rupees 168.9 crore compared with Rupees 137.1 crore in the preceding quarter, reflecting increased raw material and operating expenditure. On a standalone basis, revenue from operations climbed 28.5 per cent year-on-year to Rupees 108.8 crore from Rupees 84.7 crore, while total income rose to Rupees 174.2 crore from Rupees 148.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Sequential Profitability Moderates

Despite strong revenue growth, quarterly profitability weakened sequentially. Standalone net profit declined to Rupees 4.4 crore from Rupees 11.4 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 9.8 crore in Q4 FY25. Finance costs on a standalone basis increased to Rupees 4.6 crore from Rupees 0.7 crore in the December quarter, impacting margins during the period. Consolidated earnings per share attributable to owners of the company stood at Rupees 5.06 in Q4 FY26 against Rupees 8.84 in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 4.77 in the year-ago quarter.

FY26 Revenue Tops Rs 598 Crore

For the full financial year FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose 16.4 per cent to Rupees 598.9 crore from Rupees 514.4 crore in FY25. However, consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the company declined 15.8 per cent to Rupees 13.8 crore from Rupees 16.4 crore in the previous fiscal. Standalone revenue for FY26 increased to Rupees 356.7 crore compared with Rupees 284.8 crore a year earlier, while standalone net profit declined to Rupees 26.2 crore from Rupees 33.9 crore.

Metacast Capacity Expansion Approved

The board approved the expansion of installed casting capacity at subsidiary Metacast Auto Pvt Ltd from 10,000 metric tonnes per annum to 25,000 metric tonnes per annum through an additional production line. The expansion project involves an investment of about Rupees 25 crore and is expected to be completed within 12-15 months. The company said the investment would be funded primarily through borrowings.

Board Approves Reappointments

The board also approved the reappointment of Dinesh Munot as Chairman and Whole-Time Director for another five-year term, effective July 28, 2026, while Utkarsh Munot was reappointed as Managing Director for five years, effective May 19, 2026, subject to shareholder approval. The auditors issued an unmodified opinion on the FY26 financial statements.

Disclaimer: This report is based solely on audited financial filings and corporate disclosures and is not investment advice.