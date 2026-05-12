Everlon Financials Q4 Profit Jumps 58% To ₹1.9 Crore, Revenue Rises 17%

Everlon Financials reported revenue from operations of Rupees 83.6 crore compared with Rupees 71.4 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: Everlon Financials Ltd reported a 58.3 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 1.9 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, supported by higher income growth and improved operational efficiency. Revenue from operations increased 20.6 per cent to Rupees 22.8 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 18.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, revenue rose 11.8 per cent from Rupees 20.4 crore reported in Q3 FY26, reflecting stronger business activity during the final quarter of the financial year.

Revenue Growth Drives Quarterly Performance

Total income for the quarter stood at Rupees 23.1 crore compared with Rupees 19.2 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rupees 20.6 crore in the December quarter. Profit before tax rose to Rupees 2.6 crore from Rupees 1.7 crore a year earlier and Rupees 2.1 crore in Q3 FY26. Total expenses increased to Rupees 20.5 crore from Rupees 17.5 crore in the year-ago quarter, mainly on account of higher operating and administrative costs linked to business expansion.

Sequential Profitability Strengthens

Sequentially, net profit increased 26.7 per cent from Rupees 1.5 crore in Q3 FY26 to Rupees 1.9 crore in Q4 FY26. Earnings per share improved to Rupees 1.91 compared with Rupees 1.52 in the previous quarter and Rupees 1.22 in the corresponding quarter last year. The company maintained stable finance costs during the quarter, while employee-related expenses and operating overheads remained broadly aligned with revenue growth. No exceptional items were reported during the quarter.

FY26 Profitability Improves

For the full financial year FY26, Everlon Financials reported revenue from operations of Rupees 83.6 crore compared with Rupees 71.4 crore in FY25, registering growth of 17.1 per cent. Annual net profit increased 33.3 per cent to Rupees 6.4 crore from Rupees 4.8 crore in the previous fiscal year. Profit before tax also improved during the year as the company benefited from a larger operational scale and improved margins.

Business Momentum Continues

The company indicated that improved execution and business expansion contributed to revenue growth during FY26. Its quarterly progression reflected steady improvement across income and profitability metrics heading into the new financial year. The audited results were approved by the board at its meeting held on May 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based solely on the company’s audited financial filings and is not investment advice.