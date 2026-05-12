M&B Engineering Q4 Profit Slips 5% To ₹27 Crore, Revenue Jumps 27%

For the full financial year FY26, M&B Engineering reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 1,259.7 crore compared with Rupees 988.6 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: M&B Engineering Ltd reported a 5.3 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rupees 27 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, even as revenue growth remained strong across its pre-engineered building and steel structure business. Revenue from operations rose 16 per cent to Rupees 363.7 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 313.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, revenue increased from Rupees 351.5 crore reported in Q3 FY26, reflecting continued order execution momentum during the quarter.

Revenue Momentum Continues

Total income during the quarter stood at Rupees 369 crore against Rupees 316 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rupees 355.4 crore in Q3 FY26. Profit before tax increased marginally to Rupees 35.8 crore from Rupees 34.9 crore a year ago and Rupees 34.6 crore in the December quarter. Total expenses rose 18.5 per cent year-on-year to Rupees 333.2 crore, driven by higher material consumption and operating costs. Cost of materials consumed climbed to Rupees 262.7 crore from Rupees 220.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while employee benefit expenses stood at Rupees 28 crore.

Sequential Profitability Improves

Sequentially, net profit improved 5.9 per cent from Rupees 25.5 crore in Q3 FY26 to Rupees 27 crore in Q4 FY26. Finance costs declined to Rupees 3.4 crore from Rupees 4 crore in the preceding quarter, while depreciation expenses increased slightly to Rupees 4 crore. Earnings per share rose to Rupees 4.76 in Q4 FY26 compared with Rupees 4.46 in Q3 FY26, though lower than Rupees 5.70 reported in Q4 FY25. The company also disclosed an exceptional item of Rupees 1.15 crore during FY26 linked to the statutory impact of newly implemented labour codes.

FY26 Revenue Crosses Rs 1,250 Crore

For the full financial year FY26, M&B Engineering reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 1,259.7 crore compared with Rupees 988.6 crore in FY25, registering growth of 27.4 per cent. Annual net profit increased 20.2 per cent to Rupees 92.6 crore from Rupees 77 crore in the previous fiscal, while profit before tax rose to Rupees 123.6 crore from Rupees 102.2 crore. The company’s total equity expanded to Rupees 657.1 crore as of March 31, 2026, following its IPO completed during the financial year.

IPO Proceeds And Dividend Recommendation

The company completed its initial public offering during FY26 and raised net proceeds of Rupees 259.3 crore from the fresh issue component. As of March 31, 2026, unutilised IPO proceeds of Rupees 121.5 crore remained invested in fixed deposits and designated accounts. The board also recommended a final dividend of Rupees 1 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

Disclaimer: This report is based solely on the company’s audited financial filings and is not investment advice.