 Jubilant Foodworks Q2 Net Profit Up Twofold To ₹194.6 Cr, Revenue Up 19.7% To ₹2,340 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessJubilant Foodworks Q2 Net Profit Up Twofold To ₹194.6 Cr, Revenue Up 19.7% To ₹2,340 Crore

Jubilant Foodworks Q2 Net Profit Up Twofold To ₹194.6 Cr, Revenue Up 19.7% To ₹2,340 Crore

The company has reported a net profit of Rs 66.53 crore during the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by JFL, part of Jubilant Bhartia Group.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 01:30 AM IST
article-image
Jubilant Foodworks |

New Delhi: Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JFL), which operates fast-food chains - Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts - on Thursday reported an over twofold jump in its consolidated net profit of Rs 194.6 crore in the September quarter of FY26.

The company has reported a net profit of Rs 66.53 crore during the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by JFL, part of Jubilant Bhartia Group.

Revenue from the operation of JFL rose 19.7 per cent to Rs 2,340.15 crore in the September quarter of FY26. The same was Rs 1,954.71 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total expenses of JFL were Rs 2,200 crore, up 16.05 per cent in the second quarter of FY26 on a year-to-year basis.

FPJ Shorts
Jubilant Foodworks Q2 Net Profit Up Twofold To ₹194.6 Cr, Revenue Up 19.7% To ₹2,340 Crore
Jubilant Foodworks Q2 Net Profit Up Twofold To ₹194.6 Cr, Revenue Up 19.7% To ₹2,340 Crore
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Hydroponic Weed, Gold & Foreign Currency Worth Over ₹12 Crore
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Hydroponic Weed, Gold & Foreign Currency Worth Over ₹12 Crore
Mumbai’s Jeevan Jyot Trust: Four Decades Of Hope For Thousands Of Child Cancer Patients
Mumbai’s Jeevan Jyot Trust: Four Decades Of Hope For Thousands Of Child Cancer Patients
Navi Mumbai News: 22-Year-Old Killed, Friend Injured After Speeding Car Rams Bike On Palm Beach Road
Navi Mumbai News: 22-Year-Old Killed, Friend Injured After Speeding Car Rams Bike On Palm Beach Road

Its total income, which includes other income, grew 18.66 per cent to Rs 2,355.38 crore during the quarter.

In the first half (H1) of FY26, the total consolidated income of JFL was Rs 4,634.77 crore, up 17.77 per cent.

Read Also
Gold & Silver Glitter After US Shutdown Ends, Markets Bet On Fed Easing As Precious Metals Touch...
article-image

JFL is the leading QSR chain operator with franchise rights for three global brands - Domino's, Popeyes and Dunkin' - and two own-brands, Hong's Kitchen, an Indo-Chinese QSR brand in India, and a CAFÉ brand - COFFY in Turkey.

Shares of Jubilant Foodworks settled at Rs 573.75 apiece on the BSE, down 1.89 per cent

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jubilant Foodworks Q2 Net Profit Up Twofold To ₹194.6 Cr, Revenue Up 19.7% To ₹2,340 Crore

Jubilant Foodworks Q2 Net Profit Up Twofold To ₹194.6 Cr, Revenue Up 19.7% To ₹2,340 Crore

SITA, Amadeus & AACO Collaborate To Drive Transparency On Emissions In Air Travel

SITA, Amadeus & AACO Collaborate To Drive Transparency On Emissions In Air Travel

Syrma SGS Acquires 60% Stake In Elcome Integrated Systems, Marking Entry Into Defence And Maritime...

Syrma SGS Acquires 60% Stake In Elcome Integrated Systems, Marking Entry Into Defence And Maritime...

Rupee Slips 6 Paise To Close At 88.68 Against US Dollar Amid Foreign Fund Outflows And Importer...

Rupee Slips 6 Paise To Close At 88.68 Against US Dollar Amid Foreign Fund Outflows And Importer...

Markets Close Flat As Profit Booking Caps Gains; Sensex Ends At 84,478, Nifty At 25,879 Ahead Of...

Markets Close Flat As Profit Booking Caps Gains; Sensex Ends At 84,478, Nifty At 25,879 Ahead Of...