SITA, Amadeus & AACO Collaborate To Drive Transparency On Emissions In Air Travel | File photo

Mumbai: SITA, Amadeus and AACO have joined hands to explore flight-specific greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions calculations, helping airlines and passengers make more sustainable choices through greater transparency and measurability. The collaboration explores how data and technology can bring greater accuracy and transparency to aviation’s sustainability efforts.

The initiative represents a step toward helping airlines and passengers make informed decisions based on the environmental impact of air travel, and building the trust needed to support meaningful climate action. The collaboration pairs SITA Eco Mission, which draws on real aircraft performance and operational data to deliver accurate emissions and fuel-burn calculations, with Amadeus Travel Impact Suite, which aggregates carbon emissions calculations from multiple recognized sources and standards.

Together, they provide the ecosystem with detailed emissions information so that travelers can make more informed decisions. The shared goal is to demonstrate how accurate data can support decision-making on sustainable travel and facilitate climate action, such as carbon offsetting. This initiative demonstrates how linking data, operations, and passenger engagement can help turn sustainability goals into credible results. It supports airlines as they navigate increasing regulatory complexity and rising costs, highlighting the power of collaboration in addressing shared challenges.

Abdul Wahab Teffaha, secretary general of AACO, said, “We have joined forces to deliver solutions that help the aviation industry and its customers optimize operational costs while engaging passengers on sustainability through accurate, data-driven transparency. As two of the industry’s most trusted partners, Amadeus and SITA will deliver state-of-the-art solutions, and their collaboration will play a key role in advancing environmental sustainability and strengthening the bond between airlines and their customers.”

Yann Cabaret, CEO at SITA for Aircraft, said, “Trust between passengers and airlines begins with transparency. By combining Amadeus’ travel technology solutions with our operational data, we’re exploring how verified information can give airlines and passengers greater confidence in reporting data related to sustainability. It’s an important first step that shows how major players in the industry can come together to drive real progress.”

Maher Koubaa, executive managing director, EMEA, at Amadeus, said, “By exploring how verified operational insights can flow into our open, partner-agnostic solution, Travel Impact Suite, we aim to help airlines, travel agencies, corporations, and travelers better understand the environmental impact of each flight. This empowers them to make more informed choices about which flight to book or which climate actions to take, and to report consistently across channels.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/