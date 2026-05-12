Dynamic Cables Q4 Profit Rises To ₹24 Crore, Revenue Tops ₹1,197 Crore

Dynamic Cables reported revenue from operations of Rupees 1,197.8 crore, up 16.8 per cent from Rupees 1,025.4 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: Dynamic Cables Ltd posted a 2.6 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rupees 24.2 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, supported by higher revenue and steady operational performance. Revenue from operations rose 7.3 per cent to Rupees 355.5 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 331.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Compared with Rupees 298.8 crore in Q3 FY26, the company closed the fiscal year with strong sequential momentum in revenue and profitability.

Revenue Growth Strengthens In Q4

Total income for the quarter stood at Rupees 356.4 crore against Rupees 332.6 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rupees 300.6 crore in Q3 FY26. Profit before tax increased to Rupees 32.3 crore from Rupees 30.7 crore a year ago and Rupees 30 crore in the preceding quarter. Total expenses rose to Rupees 324.1 crore during the quarter from Rupees 301.9 crore in the year-ago period, largely due to higher raw material costs. Consumption of materials climbed to Rupees 289.5 crore from Rupees 247.3 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting stronger execution and sales activity.

Sequential Profitability Improves

Sequentially, Dynamic Cables reported net profit growth of nearly 8 per cent from Rupees 22.4 crore in Q3 FY26 to Rupees 24.2 crore in Q4 FY26. Employee benefit expenses moderated to Rupees 11.6 crore from Rupees 12.3 crore in the December quarter, while finance costs remained broadly stable at Rupees 3 crore. Earnings per share improved to Rupees 4.99 in Q4 FY26 compared with Rupees 4.63 in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 4.87 in the year-ago quarter. The company did not report any exceptional items during the quarter or the full financial year.

FY26 Performance Remains Strong

For the full financial year FY26, Dynamic Cables reported revenue from operations of Rupees 1,197.8 crore, up 16.8 per cent from Rupees 1,025.4 crore in FY25. Annual net profit increased 30.3 per cent to Rupees 84.4 crore from Rupees 64.8 crore in the previous fiscal, while profit before tax rose to Rupees 113.1 crore from Rupees 85.7 crore. The company’s equity base stood at Rupees 457.2 crore as of March 31, 2026.

Dividend Recommendation And Corporate Updates

The board recommended a final dividend of Rupees 0.50 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting. The company also said bonus shares issued in July 2025 had been considered while calculating earnings per share for all comparative periods presented in the financial statements.

Disclaimer: This report is based solely on the company’s audited financial filings and is not investment advice.